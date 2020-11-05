How ready were the Union Wildcats to return to action?
Hosting Clayton Friday to open Class 4 District 2 play, the Wildcats (4-4) rolled to a 42-0 win over the Clayton Greyhounds (1-3).
The win came after Union missed two weeks due to COVID-19 quarantines. Union last played Oct. 9 at Owensville.
“We were ready to play and that is all on our kids,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “They came back on Tuesday ready to play. We didn’t really talk about taking two weeks off. We didn’t really talk about the adversity. We just got to work and they didn’t look back. I am very pleased their effort, their focus, and energy this week in practice. That is why we were able to come out with a win tonight.”
The victory put Union into this Friday’s district semifinals. The Wildcats will host sixth-seeded Sullivan, an 18-0 winner over No. 3 Affton Friday night. Union won the earlier meeting between the teams, 14-0.
Against Clayton, Union offensively totaled 351 yards with 160 yards passing and 191 yards rushing while holding Clayton to 85 total yards on the night.
“It was a solid night defensively, offensively, and on special teams,” said Grahl. “It was a complete game. We are happy with the outcome. Offensively, it was a balanced attack tonight. We were able to run, able to pass and that is when we are going to be our most dangerous. It is always fun to win a district game and have another week of football with your guys.”
Game Summary
Clayton took the opening kickoff and moved all the way to the Union 43-yard line.
The Wildcat defense shook off the rust sacking the quarterback, and then getting a big interception from Jayden Overschmidt who returned it 43 yards to the Clayton 27-yard line.
On the first play from the line of scrimmage, Liam Hughes connected with Nick Birke on a 27-yard scoring pass. Luke Koch added the extra point and the Wildcats went up 7-0 at 7:22 in the first quarter.
“I definitely was pleased with the fast start,” said Grahl. “The interception to start the game on defense and then the quick score on offense was good to see.”
Grahl said the first play was drawn up from something they saw on film.
“We saw some stuff on film and we wanted to take advantage,” said Grahl. “Sometimes you draw it up and it works. We were fortunate on that first play to get the look we expected and it all worked out well. The really nice thing to see was Nick ran a great route and Liam delivered the ball where it needed to be. Sometimes when you are that wide open it is hard to do.”
Union took over complete control from that point, scoring two more touchdowns in the first quarter. Gavin Wencker scored on runs of four and six yards to put Union up 21-0 at the end of one quarter.
In the second quarter, Union scored twice on touchdown passes from Hughes to Donavan Rutledge of 13 and five yards. Union led 35-0 at the half.
The second touchdown came on after an 87-yard drive with 1:07 left in half. The drive was highlighted by a 52-yard run by Wencker to the Greyhound 35-yard line.
Grahl says defensively his team tackled much better this week and played better defense.
“We had a much better night tackling,” said Grahl. “You go back to the Owensville game, the last time we were on the field, and we tackled about as bad as you can. We missed tackles all over the field, so that was a big point of emphasis this week. The kids responded. We will have to continue to improve and continue to do everything we have to do to prepare for next week.”
Union’s final score was on a three-yard run by Wyatt Birke in the fourth quarter. The score was set up by the Overschmidt’s second interception on the night and he returned it to the five-yard line.
“Jayden Overschmidt is a sophomore who has really come a long way for us,” said Grahl. “He is a great defensive player. He has great instincts for the ball when he keeps his mind about him. I see special times ahead for him and I am excited to be here and watch what he will come to be.”
Grahl expects a tough game Friday against the Eagles.
“They are hungry and they fully expect to come in here and beat us,” Grahl said. “We are going to have to have a great week of practice, match our intensity early, and play as well as we did tonight if we expect to win. We will turn the heat up in practice and make sure we are playing our game. We talk to our kids all the time that when we come out here on Friday night, it is Union versus Union. We want to play our best and let the chips fall were they may. That is the attitude we will have coming into next week.”
Offensively the Wildcats were led in rushing by Dalton Voss with 89 yards. Next was Wencker with 57 yards and two touchdowns.
Wyatt Birke ran for 36 yards and one touchdown. Koch finished it off with 12 yards.
Hughes was 10-12 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Leading the receivers was Rutledge with four receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
Next was Koch with two receptions for 45 yards. Nick Birke had two receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown. Finishing it off was Hayden Burke with two receptions for 23 yards.
Box Score
C-0-0-0-0=0
U-21-14-0-7=42
First Quarter
U - Nick Birke 27 pass from Liam Hughes (Luke Koch kick) 7:22
U - Gavin Wencker 4 run (Koch kick) 3:03
U - Wencker 6 run (Koch kick) 0:08
Second Quarter
U - Donavan Rutledge 13 pass from Hughes (Kock kick) 5:07
U - Rutledge 5 pass from Hughes (Koch kick) 0:01
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
U - Wyatt Birke 3 run (Koch kick) 7:08
Statistics
Rushing
Union- Voss 18-89, Wencker 3-57-2, W. Birke 11-36-1, Koch 4-12.
Passing
Union- Hughes 10-12-160-3.
Receiving
Union- Rutledge 4-52-2, Koch 2-45, N Birke 2-40-1, Burke 2-23.