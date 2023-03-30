Salvaging something from the wreckage of last weekend’s canceled Bank Classic, the Union baseball Wildcats shut out Cape Girardeau Notre Dame Monday at home, 3-0.
Union (3-1) set up the game with the Bulldogs (0-1) after last weekend’s Bank Classic was fully washed out, leaving both schools with openings on the schedule. The schools were able to work out a Monday date at Wildcat Ballpark.
The on-field story was the pitching of Hayden Burke and Kasey Griffin, who combined to shut out Cape Notre Dame on four hits, two walks and one hit batter while striking out nine.
“Hayden Burke came out and gave us six solid innings on the mound,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We had a few timely hits and our defense was solid. It was a grind-out type of win.”
Burke went six innings, allowing three hits, one walk and a hit batter while striking out eight.
Griffin tossed the seventh, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one.
Union scored one run in the bottom of the second and two more in the third and that was more than enough for Burke and Griffin.
Aaron Sterner had two singles.
Gabe Mabe doubled while Cooper Bailey, Will Mentz, Conner Borgmann, Burke and Connor Curnutte each singled.
Ardell Young and Nick D’Onofrio walked. Borgmann was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Bailey, Mentz and Borgmann scored the runs. Burke and Curnutte each had one RBI.
The Wildcats go on the road Tuesday, playing at Washington for the first regular season game at the new South Point facility. The Jays were forced to move last Friday’s game.