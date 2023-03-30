Salvaging something from the wreckage of last weekend’s canceled Bank Classic, the Union baseball Wildcats shut out Cape Girardeau Notre Dame Monday at home, 3-0.

Union (3-1) set up the game with the Bulldogs (0-1) after last weekend’s Bank Classic was fully washed out, leaving both schools with openings on the schedule. The schools were able to work out a Monday date at Wildcat Ballpark.