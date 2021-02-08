Taking a break from tournament action, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats continued Four Rivers Conference play with a 63-29 win in New Haven Thursday.
Union (11-0, 2-0) hadn’t played a league game since Dec. 21 due to COVID-19 quarantines. The game with New Haven had to be rescheduled due to quarantine.
New Haven fell to 7-11 overall and 0-2 in the FRC.
Union Head Coach Pat Rapert felt his team could have done better.
“We did not finish well around the rim and it kind of took a toll on us defensively,” Rapert said. “Because we were not finishing well, we had to get more stops on defense.”
New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said he knew the game was going to be difficult.
“We knew going in it was going to be a really tough challenge for us,” Peirick said. “They pressure the ball and are really good at turning teams over from that pressure. They get a lot of layups from that pressure. I thought we handled the press pretty well, but in the half court we didn’t handle the pressure defense very well at all.”
Union jumped out to an 18-2 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 33-14. The Lady ’Cats led after three quarters, 57-22.
Reagan Rapert led Union’s offense with 25 points.
Emily Gaebe scored 21 points.
Other Union scorers were Julia Overstreet and Jessi Clark with five points apiece, Mya Minor with three points and Maddie Helling and Alizabeth Elbert with two points each.
Mackenzie Wilson netted 15 points to lead New Haven.
Ellie Westermeyer scored five points. Madison Langenberg was next with four points.
Caroline Otten and Hannah Rethemeyer both scored two points. Emma Rohlfing added one point.
“It was our third game in four days and we just seemed a step behind in what we were doing,” Pat Rapert said. “It was not an effort issue though. New Haven kids always seem to play hard and I was pleased that we came out with good effort.”
Peirick praised Union.
“Union is a very good team and all of Coach Rapert’s girls understand their role and do it well,” Peirick said. “We have to look at it as a learning experience and make adjustments to our individual game to get better as a team.”