Union High School will open fall sports practices for six varsity fall sports programs starting Monday.
Union Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway said all high school athletes/parents must complete the info on familyid.com prior to the first day of practice/tryouts.
Varsity sports are football, boys soccer, girls golf, volleyball, softball and cross country.
Three middle school sports, football, cross country and girls basketball also are offered. They will begin practices the week of Aug. 17-22.
All middle school athletes/parents must complete the hard copy info/physical prior to the first day of practice, Ridgeway said.
All team schedules are on fourriverscon.org.
Justin Grahl is the football head coach, and the team will practice from 5-10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 14. The session includes practice, film and walkthroughs.
A scrimmage will be held Saturday, Aug. 15.
Josh Wideman’s boys soccer Wildcats will practice at the high school from 5-8 p.m. during the first week.
Matt Goddard is the head coach of the golf Lady ’Cats. The team will practice Monday through Friday at Birch Creek Golf Club from 7:30-10 a.m.
Khloe Getman is the new volleyball head coach, and the team will hold tryouts Aug. 10-11 from 4-6:30 p.m. in the Union High School gym. Regular practices follow at the same times for the rest of the week.
Tiffany Poggas’ softball Lady ’Cats will hold tryouts Aug. 10-12 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Wildcat Ballpark. Regular practices are at the same time Thursday and Friday.
Sarah Meiners is the head coach of the cross country program. Her coed squad will practice from 6-8 a.m. at Union High School through the opening week.