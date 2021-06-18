Scoring early and late, the Union Post 297 Senior Legion team moved past Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) Sunday afternoon at Wildcat Ballpark, 11-4.
Union (5-5-1, 2-3) and Hannibal (4-4, 2-1) both had 11 hits in the game. Hannibal committed three errors.
The Post 55 squad opened the game with two runs in the top of the first, but Union replied with four in the bottom of the inning.
Union extended the lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the third. Hannibal chipped back with single aces in the fourth and fifth innings before Union scored three more times in the bottom of the fifth.
Post 297 added two final runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Dylan McLone was the winning pitcher. Over six innings, he allowed four runs (three earned) on 11 hits and two walks. McLone struck out six.
Gavin Wencker pitched the final inning, needing only 10 pitches for three outs. He struck out one.
Offensively, Marshall Gebert, Luke Koch and Alex Kuelker each had two hits.
Kuelker doubled twice. Koch tripled, and Gebert doubled once.
Cooper Bailey had one double. McLone, Will Mentz, Blake Borgmann and Coleton Anderson singled.
Koch, Wencker, Kuelker and Bailey walked.
McLone was hit by pitches twice. Bailey, Mentz and Wencker each were hit once.
Wencker stole two bases. Anderson, Conner Borgmann and Koch each had one steal.
Koch, Kuelker, Bailey and Conner Borgmann each scored twice. Mentz, Wencker and Anderson scored once.
Gebert had three RBIs. Koch drove in two. Mentz, Blake Borgmann and Anderson each had one RBI.
Joshua Hunolt, Charlie Culp and Drake Dudley pitched for Hannibal. Hunolt took the loss.
Mason Tharp led the Hannibal offense with three hits, including two doubles. Charlie Culp and Jack Kirby each had two singles.