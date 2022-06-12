The Union Post 297 Seniors made a short night of it Tuesday at Hermann City Park.
Post 297 (2-2) trounced the home squad, Rhineland Post 147 (5-3), 14-0, behind a two-hit shutout from Landon Mabe.
The Steelville import tossed all five innings for Post 297, striking out six with no walks. Both hits he allowed were singles.
The only Rhineland runner to reach second base did so on an error. None reached third.
“Landon Mabe was dominant on the mound,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “It was the first time we’ve gotten to see him pitch this summer and he was great. He was ahead often in counts and didn’t walk anyone — that gives you a great chance at success. He also had an extra base hit for us.”
Union’s bats backed Mabe’s effort with one run in the top of the first and then a 10-run outburst in the second inning.
Post 297 went on to add another run in the third inning and two in the top of the fifth.
Will Mentz connected for three hits, a double and two singles. He scored twice and drove in a run.
“Mentz looked good at the plate,” Sachs said. “He has hit the ball hard this year, but hasn’t translated to hits until tonight. His two-strike approach was impressive.”
Union tallied 11 hits in total.
Nick D’Onofrio doubled, singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Conner Borgmann doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in one.
Coleton Anderson had the biggest hit of the night, a two-run shot to left field in the second inning. He also drew a walk.
“I liked our approaches tonight,” Sachs said. “We got deep in counts and battled with two strikes. Coleton Anderson had a seven-pitch at-bat that ended with a home run that was a really impressive at-bat. We had several other two-strike hits.”
Landon Mabe doubled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Ardell Young singled, walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
Noah Griffin singled, walked and scored a run.
Cooper Bailey walked, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Braeden Pracht walked and scored.
Gavin Mabe drew a walk.
Alex Kuelker stole a base and scored twice.
“Always good to pick up a district win,” Sachs said. “We are hitting a really busy stretch so it’s great to start it off with a win.”
Post 297 hosts Hannibal Post 55 Sunday at 1 p.m.