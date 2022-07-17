The Union Post 297 Seniors were able to stash away enough runs in the first three innings to pull out a win Tuesday night.
Post 297 (11-7), the No. 3 seed in the Ninth District Tournament, advanced to the winners’ bracket final by virtue of a 6-3 victory against the No. 2 seed, St. Peters Post 313 (16-9).
Union built up a 6-0 lead behind pitcher Will Mentz, scoring once in the first inning, once in the second and four times in the third.
“Will threw great and we had some timely hitting there,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “That four-run inning was big. When you put Will on the mound, you feel good about it, and he did what he needed to on the mound to get us (through the round).”
Mentz pitched six innings and fanned 10 batters. He allowed one unearned run in the fifth inning and surrendered a total of five hits and two walks.
Marshall Gebert pitched the seventh inning, striking out one and allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk.
Cooper Bailey connected for two of Union’s six hits. He singled twice, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Mentz tripled and drove in a run.
Gebert doubled and scored.
Gavin Mabe doubled and drove in a run.
Nick D’Onofrio singled, scored and drove in a run.
Conner Borgmann walked twice.
Karson Eads and Coleton Anderson each drew a walk.
Braden Pracht, Borgmann and Anderson each scored a run.
Ardell Young drove in a run and stole a base.
St. Peters handed the ball to Chase Markham to start the game on the mound. In five innings, he surrendered six runs (five earned) on six hits and five walks with nine strikeouts.
Alex Huebner pitched two shutout innings in relief, striking out three.
Andrew Wojewoda led the St. Peters offense with two hits, both singles, and drove in two runs.
Gavin King tripled and scored.
Connor Harlow doubled.
Kyle Roberts and Dylan Alsop both singled.
The winners’ bracket final was played Wednesday between Union and Washington Post 218.
The losers’ bracket wrapped up Thursday, setting up for the championship series Friday between the two remaining squads.