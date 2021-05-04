Maddie Helling hauled the Union soccer Lady ’Cats to the title match of the Blue Cap Cup, literally.
Helling, a senior who will continue her career next season at Indiana State, scored four goals, a haul in soccer terminology, following corner kicks in a 7-1 victory over Pacific Tuesday night at Stierberger Stadium.
Helling now has five goals for the tournament and is the top goal-scorer in the competition.
“That’s crazy because I play center back,” Helling said. “Normally, center backs normally don’t score that much. If we can keep getting corners, I hope we can keep scoring on them.”
Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said two of his senior captains are on the same wavelength right now.
“Maddie and Emma Cloud really have something going on right now,” Fennessey said. “All of our corner kicks have been dangerous right now, even the ones we don’t score on. Maddie is a great target for us there. If she gets an opportunity in the box, it’s going to be dangerous. It’s really a nice thing to have. We know if we can get the ball in deep and get a corner kick, we’ve got a good chance to put one into the net.”
Helling said everything clicked this game.
“Emma and I just had this connection going,” Helling said. “She was looking for me in the box, and I was looking for where she placed the ball. It just happened to work out four times.”
Union’s third captain, Emily Gaebe, also contributed.
“I had Emily standing in front of me blocking a few of their girls for me,” Helling said.
“Union has a great squad with three Division I players,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “More than that, they got into our heads. We were holding our own at the half. They got a few up, and we started beating ourselves.”
The victory put the defending champion Lady ’Cats (15-1) into Friday night’s title match against Eureka, the Blue Pool winner. That match kicks off in Stierberger Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re excited to compete for the cup again this year,” Fennessey said. “Our girls really put us into a good position in the second half with finishing the game off to get to the final and play against Eureka.”
Pacific (6-6) played Ladue Thursday in the final pool match to determine third-place match and consolation match teams.
Union’s rematch with Pacific was moved up from Wednesday to Tuesday due to expected bad weather. The game was much anticipated after Union had to rally from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Pacific March 31, 3-2.
It took just 4:42 for Union to net the game’s first goal. And it was a glimpse into the crystal ball.
Helling latched onto the end of an Emma Cloud corner kick to nod the ball into the net. It was the first of Cloud’s four assists.
Union’s second goal came from another senior standout, Saint Louis University recruit Gaebe, with 25:43 to play. Gaebe was closely marked by the Pacific defense but found enough space to rip a shot into the net.
The scoring wasn’t done for the half. After Union goalkeeper Sydney Ransom stopped a long shot, Pacific’s Zoey Arnold pounced on the rebound and was able to knock it into the net before being bowled over.
The score was 2-1 at the half.
“We were going into the second half knowing we needed to do a little more off the ball, and we needed to communicate a little better,” Fennessey said. “When the goals started coming, they just started coming quick. Once we had a little success, it eased up on the way we were playing, and the girls relaxed. Things came a little more natural for us.”
Just over eight minutes into the second half, the combination of Cloud and Helling brought results again. Cloud, an Arkansas State recruit, was able to place her corner kick to a point where Helling could get to it in the crowd. That made it 3-1.
For anyone in the stands who missed that goal, Cloud and Helling reprised it 1:13 later, making it 4-1.
In the final 10 minutes, Union added three more goals.
With 7:59 to play, Gaebe scored for her brace (two goals).
With 4:07 to play, Union had another corner kick with the expected result — Cloud to Helling, headed into the net.
And with 1:51 to go, an unmarked Mya Minor appeared to score after a pass from Sophie Eagan on the right side.
Minor reported the ball had crossed the line before she contacted it, so Eagan received credit for the goal.
Kaitlyn Hobson, Minor, Kaylee Simpson and Addison Williford were credited with assists.
“We had a lot of players, especially in the second half, step up,” Fennessey said. “Mia Smith played a great game and orchestrated the offense for us. Kaitlyn Hobson did a great job. I thought our backs did a great job of organizing the back line for us and getting a little bit of a possession game going for us. It was just a great team win.”
Fennessey lauded the effort of Pacific goalkeeper Emmaline Steel.
“She did well,” Fennessey said. “The first time we played them, she really stood on her head and made some great saves on us. Even tonight, she stoned us a couple of times and made some great saves over her head. We had to really work to get onto the scoresheet.”
Kelm said Steel made big saves.
“She just impresses me every time,” Kelm said. “I’m glad I have another year with her.”