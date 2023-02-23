Forget all of the complex formulas for determining the Four Rivers Conference boys basketball winner.
Union took care of matters Friday night with a 59-44 win at Sullivan.
“I’m super excited for our kids,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “It’s been a fun and special year. Nobody thought we would be able to do this and our kids banded together and really showed that the sum of the whole is better than the parts. I thought they exemplified that all year and tonight.”
The victory gave the Wildcats (16-9, 6-1) the league title outright and back-to-back FRC championships for the first time in program history, according to Simmons.
“I’m really happy for these guys,” Simmons said. “This is the first time in the history of our program that we’ve gone back-to-back as Four Rivers Conference champions. It’s a big deal and I’m happy.”
Sullivan (14-10, 3-3) had a slim chance of tying Union, but needed to win this game and beat Owensville Tuesday. Had Union lost, Hermann also would have shared the title by virtue of its win over Pacific.
“Sharing is no fun,” Simmons said. “I don’t think it means as much. So, to go two years in a row winning the outright title is really important and exciting. It’s good for our program and our community. The girls being successful also is great. I think this is the first time both teams won the conference in the same year. Just a lot of firsts and no better group to do that with.”
Things appeared stacked against Union heading into Friday’s game. Union lost Tuesday at Owensville and Sullivan’s gym is one Union has struggled in over the years. Union’s last win there was Feb. 8, 2019, a 52-48 victory over the Eagles.
“This is a tough place to play,” Simmons said. “To come in here on their courtwarming with the championship on the line and execute and play as well as we did, I’m pretty excited. We’ve had some pretty heartbreaking losses in the past here.”
In Friday’s game, a Ryan Rapert basket gave the Wildcats a 12-10 advantage after one quarter.
Sullivan held a 21-19 lead with 1:51 to play in the half before Union went on a 10-point run. Union closed out the half on a 13-2 tear. It was 32-23 for Union at the half.
“Going on that run right before the half was huge,” Simmons said. “The guys made big plays. We were able to get out and get a little wiggle room and momentum going into the half.”
Union found its groove after Sullivan’s Sam Summers came off the floor. Summers, who scored 15 of Sullivan’s 23 points in the first half, and half of Sullivan’s 44 in the game, picked up his second foul and suffered a nosebleed.
The Wildcats jumped out to a five-point run coming out of the half and used that to maintain the nine-point lead through three quarters, 45-36.
Union outscored Sullivan in the final eight minutes, 12-8, to seal the win, and the league title.
“In the fourth quarter, I thought our guards handled the ball well and make good decisions,” Simmons said. “Ryan really controlled the tempo like a point guard should. I thought this was one of his best floor general games.”
Only eight players scored in the game.
Ozzie Smith led Union with 21 points, including five three-point baskets. He went 4-5 from the free-throw line.
Rapert was next with 19 points, hitting one three and going 4-8 from the free-throw line.
Kieran Wors scored 16 points with one three-point basket. He was 5-5 from the free-throw line.
Hayden Burke knocked down a three-point shot for his scoring.
Union hit eight three-point baskets in the game and went 13-19 from the free-throw line.
“We had guys like Will (Herbst), Hayden and Liam (Hughes) who didn’t score a lot of points, but they made such an impact in the game,” Simmons said. “They’re fine with that. Then, you have guys like Kieran, Ozzie and Ryan who had good games tonight. They score a lot of points for us, but they know we need those other guys.”
Summers came back and ended with 22 points. He was 4-5 from the free-throw line.
Gavin Dace closed with 10 points and hit four of six chances from the stripe.
Chris Glaser scored seven points for the Eagles and hit one of Sullivan’s two three-point baskets. He was 2-3 from the line.
Aiden Kirk hit the other three and ended with five points.
Sullivan had two three-point baskets and went 10-14 from the free-throw line.