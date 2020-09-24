For three quarters, the Union and Pacific football offenses thrilled fans Friday in Pacific.
But, when it came down to the final minutes, it was Union’s defense which held firm, giving the Wildcats a 41-40 Four Rivers Conference victory.
“We knew it would be a dogfight,” Union Assistant Coach Gary Vogel said. “We made a lot of mistakes in the first half. That hurt us. We had turnovers and penalties we had to overcome. I thought our offense moved the ball tonight. We came up with a few key stops defensively, so it truly was a group effort. In the end, they didn’t quit and they kept fighting. It worked out.”
Vogel led the Wildcats as Head Coach Justin Grahl was finishing out his quarantine.
Pacific Head Coach Paul Day was pleased with his team’s effort.
“We were just happy and we felt our kids played really hard,” Day said. “We battled all night. Every minute of the game, we played as hard as we could. There obviously are a lot of things we need to get better at, but I couldn’t be more pleased with our effort.”
Union senior Gavin Wencker said this will give the Wildcats a boost.
“We’re hoping this will give us enough confidence to close out the mistakes we made tonight and make the whole team better for next week.”
Union (2-2, 2-0) held at its own five with 4:16 to play, but was forced to punt. After the short punt, Pacific once again pressured, but was stopped on downs.
With Pacific (0-3, 0-1) using the rest of its timeouts, Union was forced to punt. This time, quarterback Liam Hughes got off a long punt which went into the end zone for a touchback. That gave Pacific 50 seconds to make something happen.
Facing second down, Union put heavy pressure on Pacific quarterback Luke Meyer. His pass came down in the hands of Union defensive back Cameron Kriete and he returned the ball to the Pacific 32, where Union ran out the clock.
Kriete, a junior, is happy to be playing. A three-event state track qualifier as a freshman, Kriete suffered a torn ACL last season.
“It feels pretty good,” Kriete said. “It’s been a hard year coming back from the torn ACL, but it feels good to be back.”
Kriete said being able to play again motivated him.
“It’s taken a lot of dedication,” Kriete said of his recovery. “You’ve got to think about what you’re going to get out of it and not give up.”
Union was in a nickel package and the defensive backs knew the ball would be coming.
Aden Saebens and Canyon Terrill rushed Pacific quarterback Luke Meyer and he was forced to deliver quickly.
“We knew their main receiver was 24 (Don’TA Harris) on the edge,” Kriete said. “We were sitting back on him and I saw him cut in. It was a high ball, so I just ran under it and snagged it.”
However, for most of the game, the offenses ran wild.
Union picked up 362 total yards with 199 on the ground and 163 through the air.
“A game like this boils down to one or two plays at the end and they just happened to make some great plays,” Day said. “We’ll learn and get better.”
Pacific moved the ball for 435 yards with 261 rushing yards and 174 passing yards.
“We knew they were a pretty good team,” Vogel said. “Coach Day has brought this team a long way. They’re very much improved over the past few years.”
Hughes paced the Union offense, passing and rushing for over 100 yards. He was 19-103 and two touchdowns on the ground and 10-21 for 163 yards and three touchdowns in the air.
The game ran in phases. Union scored first on a four-yard run by Hughes just 1:56 into the game. However, that was just about the last time in the quarter that the Wildcats touched the ball.
Pacific worked downfield, but lost the ball on downs at the Union 15. However, Union fumbled the ball away on the next play.
That set up Matthew Austin’s 19-yard touchdown run with 4:32 to play in the quarter. Austin ran 26 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s a tough kid, there’s no doubt about it,” Day said.
Pacific recovered an onside kick which led to a 32-yard touchdown pass from Luke Meyer to Harris with 3:32 to play in the quarter. Pacific led 12-6 after eight minutes.
Meyer, a freshman, continues to improve, Day said.
“He’s getting better every game,” Day said. “He’s only 14, but his reps are huge. He’s a good kid and smart. He will continue to get better.”
The Indians recovered another onside kick, but couldn’t add to the 12-6 lead before the end of the quarter.
Union went on top after Josh Meyer blocked a Pacific punt at the 25-yard line. That set up a six-yard pass from Hughes to Nick Birke with 6:51 to play. Diego Orozco’s kick made it 14-13.
That was the start of a scoring flurry in the final 4:38, Pacific outscored Union, 14-7. Trevor Hill scored on a three-yard run and a 20-yard reception. Hayden Burke hauled in a 57-yard strike from Hughes.
Pacific led 26-20 at the break.
The fun continued in the third quarter. Union took a 27-26 lead after Luke Koch scored from 11 yards out with 10:02 to go in the quarter, but Pacific retook the lead on an 11-yard run by Austin with 7:11 to go in the third. Hill ran in for the two-point conversion to make it 34-27.
Koch scored on a 14-yard pass from Hughes with 5:10 to go in the quarter and Orozco’s tied it again, 34-34.
Pacific went back to work on the ground. At times, the Indians lined up four backs and powered forward. Hill broke through the line for a 12-yard touchdown with 3:29 left in the quarter to go ahead, 40-34. The two-point conversion run was stopped short.
But then, the defenses tightened up. Union scored the only touchdown of the fourth quarter as Hughes broke in from two yards out with 9:58 to play. Orozco’s extra-point kick put Union ahead, 41-40. While that’s the way the game ended, there was plenty of excitement in the closing minutes.
“We wish we would have made less mistakes on the field and scored more points,” Wencker said. “That would have made for a better outcome. Other than that, we’re glad we got the win.”
Week 5
Both teams play league rivals this Friday. Pacific heads to Sullivan (0-3, 0-1) as both teams seek their first win. Union goes to St. Clair (2-0, 0-0) in a FRC showdown.
Pacific, Sullivan and St. Clair all were affected by a COVID-19 quarantine. Both Pacific and Sullivan had games with St. Clair postponed due to the Bulldogs being isolated. It’s unknown whether St. Clair will be able to make up its games with Pacific and Sullivan.
The one similarity between the Week 4 opponents is that both St. Clair and Sullivan like to keep the ball on the ground.
Both teams can throw the ball effectively, but feel more comfortable running.
“St. Clair is tough,” Vogel said. “They’re a big challenge. Coach (Brian) Robbins does a really nice job with his kids. They have a very strong running attack and they play strong defense.”
Day said his team made improvements and hopes the first win isn’t far away.
“We felt we made big strides,” Day said. “One of the hardest things is winning a close game. We were in a good one today. We’ll find a way to get better and hopefully finish.”
Box Score
UNI - 6-14-14-7=41
PAC - 12-14-14-0=40
First Quarter
UNI - Liam Hughes 4 run (kick failed), 10:04
PAC - Matthew Austin 19 run (kick failed), 4:32
PAC - Don’TA Harris 32 pass from Luke Meyer (run failed), 3:32
Second Quarter
UNI - Nick Birke 6 pass from Hughes (Diego Orozco kick), 6:51
PAC - Trevor Hill 3 run (pass failed), 4:38
UNI - Hayden Burke 57 pass from Hughes (Orozco kick), 3:59
PAC - Hill 20 pass from Meyer (Austin run), 0:22
Third Quarter
UNI - Luke Koch 11 run (Orozco kick), 10:02
PAC - Austin 11 run (Hill run), 7:11
UNI - Koch 14 pass from Hughes (Orozco kick), 5:10
PAC - Hill 12 run (run failed), 3:29
Fourth Quarter
UNI - Hughes 2 run (Orozco kick), 9:58
Rushing
Union — Hughes 19-103-2, Koch 11-73-1, Voss 10-35, Burke 1- -4.
Pacific — Austin 26-151-2, Hill 13-58-2, Meyer 19-52.
Passing
Union — Hughes 10-21-163-3.
Pacific — Meyer 14-30-174-2-2, Austin 0-1-0-0.
Receiving
Union — Rutledge 4-45, Koch 3-48-1, Burke 1-57-1, Morrow 1-7, Birke 1-6-1.
Pacific — Harris 8-99-1, Sparks 4-40, Hill 2-35-1.
Tackles
Union — .
Pacific — Hill 11, Thompson 10, Payne 10, Austin 8, Sparks 7, Moeller 5, Sizemore 5