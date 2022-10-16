Continuing its best season since 2000, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats earned a Four Rivers Conference win over New Haven Tuesday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8.
“We started a little bit slow, but then we picked it up and the offense started swinging and fewer errors were happening,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “It was a good finish.”
New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said Union has improved greatly this season.
“I thought their passing was pretty decent and they were able to run their attack,” Hoener said.
Union (18-8, 4-1) lost Thursday at Pacific in pivotal match to determine second place in the FRC, 26-24, 26-24, 25-13.
The Lady ’Cats close out the regular season with matches Monday at home against Warrenton and Tuesday at St. James.
Officially, the 2022 team is Union’s best of the rally score era.
The win Tuesday night moved the this year’s team squad past the 2001 team (17-12-1) in wins. Next on the list is the 2000 team, which went 21-9-1. Both the 2000 and 2001 teams played during sideout rules.
“It has been an amazing year,” Getman said. “I’ve got to give it to the girls. They have just decided this year that they are working together, clicking together and hustling. I think it’s their heart and their hustle winning games this year. It wasn’t for a lack of talent in the past, it’s the extra ‘X’ factor this group has.”
In the first set, each side trailed, but worked back to tie it. The last tie was 19-19. New Haven got within a point on a kill by Avery Strubberg, 22-21, but Union was able to regroup and win it, 25-21, on a Sophia Helling kill.
In the second game, Union started with the first seven points before New Haven got onto the scoreboard.
However, the Lady Shamrocks’ late start wasn’t a factor. New Haven chipped away at Union’s lead, tying it at 17-17.
New Haven led until Union retied it at 20-20, and the teams traded the lead until it was tied, 22-22.
Alayna Lagemann put New Haven up for good on a tip kill. Strubberg gave the Lady Shamrocks set point and a Union error ended it.
“That showed some resiliency and some fight,” Hoener said. “I would have liked seeing that later on, when we could have still pulled some things out. Volleyball is such a mental game that sometimes they talk themselves out of things.”
New Haven started with the first three points in the third game, but Union powered back to tie it, 8-8, took the lead on a Helling ace, and never looked back. Mikah Williford ended it with a kill, 25-14.
The fourth game was a hybrid of the second and third sets. Union came out and scored seven of the first eight points. The Lady ’Cats kept up the pressure. New Haven got within four points, 9-5, but wasn’t close after that. Union finished it on a Josselyn Smith kill, 25-8.
“If you’re going to beat a good team, you’re going to have make adjustments at some point,” Hoener said. “I don’t think we ever got to that point tonight.”
Helling was Union’s go-to player, recording 24 kills, 23 digs, four aces, two assists and one block.
“She’s a workhorse,” Getman said. “She wants to win. Her volleyball IQ is incredibly high. She reads the court really well. She knows what she needs to do when it’s go time.”
Hoener said Helling made a difference.
“Even the passing doesn’t have to be spot-on when you have a hitter on the outside (Sophia Helling) who can really pound it,” Hoener said. “We never quite made adjustments to make her do anything else. She likes going line and that’s where she went all night long.”
Marcie Keence handed out 30 assists to go with seven kills, seven digs and one ace.
“This is her first year on varsity,” Getman said. “She stepped up when we had a concussion with our other setter. Marcie has really just stepped into the role. She moves the ball around really well and she’s really consistent. She knows when to attack, too. We can really trust her when she gets her hands on the ball.”
Kirsten Bockhorst knocked down eight kills with one block.
Libero Izzy Zagarri picked up nine digs while adding six assists and one ace.
Smith closed with four kills, six digs, four blocks and two assists.
Lilly Wiskur had three kills, five blocks, one ace and one dig.
Mikah Williford was one of Getman’s changes in the second set and she stayed in to log three kills and nine digs.
Hailey DeWitt had one kill, four digs and one assist.
Ava Eagan added two digs.
“My bench has been really strong,” Getman said. “They have done really well to just get into the game and work really hard to do their job. That’s really important when our starters aren’t performing where they need to be.”
Aubri Meyer led New Haven with seven kills while Strubberg was next with six. Lagemann had four kills. Sam Mendenhall had three while Tressa Carver and Megan Hoerstkamp each had one kill.
Carver recorded 16 assists. Morgan Guehne logged two and Meyer added one.
Lagemann had four total blocks. Carver was next with two and Meyer ended with one.
Lagemann, Carver and Hoerstkamp each served one ace.
With the normal libero out due to injury, Hoerstkamp, a freshman, stepped up and picked 16 digs on 17 chances. She was limited to three games due to playing three games in the freshman match.
In Thursday action, Hermann swept New Haven, 25-14, 25-5, 25-19.