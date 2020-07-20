Call it what you want.
A scrimmage, exhibition or a summer contest.
But the St. Louis Varsity Showcase was just what the Union Lady ’Cats needed after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union defeated Flyers FC Thursday in the first day of the event, 8-1. Union plays Sikeston Friday afternoon (after this paper was produced) and will finish against Ft. Zumwalt North Saturday at 8 a.m.
“We’re excited to be out here,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “When this became an option for us, the kids were really looking forward to it. When everything happened three months ago, this gave us a light at the end of the tunnel and a little hope. It was exciting to get out here and add a little bit of closure for our seniors and something to look forward to. The kids didn’t disappoint today.”
Emily Gaebe, who completed her junior year in 2020, didn’t miss a beat, finding the back of the goal four times in the contest. She scored twice in each half.
“It feels really good just to be back on the field with the girls and getting the opportunity to play with everything that has been going on,” Gaebe said. “When Coach Fennessey told us we were playing in this, I was super excited just to play with our seniors for a last time. The whole thing is awesome.”
Gaebe, who just completed her junior season, scored 51 goals last year and 62 as a freshman. Union finished fourth in the Class 3 state tournament both years. She was happy to be back on the field.
“It was amazing just getting back at it,” Gaebe said. “It was awesome.”
Joining Gaebe on the scoring chart were a pair of freshmen (this past spring), Addison Williford and Mayah Minor, and Ashleigh Cottner.
Fennessey said one never knows how freshmen will react, but felt both Williford and Minor contributed to the victory.
For the Seniors
Thanks to a MSHSAA modification of summer rules, the 2020 graduates were allowed to play with the team. Fennessey said four of the team’s eight seniors played Thursday and, by the end of the event, seven of the eight will have played. The exception is Hailey Cloud, who already has reported to her Arkansas State team.
“When I heard they could get a chance to play, I was so happy for them,” Cloud said. “My fellow senior teammates finally got the last high school game they deserved.”
Cloud feels the showcase gives the team, especially the seniors, something to show for the canceled season.
“ I think it will give it the best closure we can get, and at this point, we will take anything to just get a final goodbye to our high school careers.”
Cloud wishes she could be training with the team for the upcoming games.
“I missed not being able to play with my best friends one last time and get the final goodbye I wanted,” she said. “We were a family and always did everything together and always looked out for each other.”
While Union found the back of the net eight times, Fennessey could tell that there’s work to be done. But that wasn’t the most important thing.
“You could tell with inconsistent play in the buildups and the defense wasn’t put together that things aren’t normal,” Fennessey said. “But everybody is in the same position. Fitness is down, but it’s not about that. It’s about giving the kids the opportunity to play with their friends and high school teammates and getting out here and having a bit of fun. We did that today.”
Writing from Jonesboro, Ark., Cloud said it’s important to not take anything for granted, especially with everything that happened this spring.
“This is for my underclassmen: I know everyone says ‘soak it in and don’t take anything for granted,’ but you really need to soak it in and go to everything you possibly can because once it’s gone, it’s gone,” Cloud said. “So, make the most of your high school experience, and give everything you got in all games, no matter what.”