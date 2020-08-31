For the past 30 years, it’s been one of the crown jewels of the Four Rivers Conference.
And Stierberger Stadium has remained one of the league’s top venues.
First football games were played at the current Union home field in 1990. Thanks to a donation by E.A. and Sandy Stierberger, Union was able to develop the ground into the current home venue. The Stierbergers donated the majority of the cost while the Union School Foundation and Union School District supplied the rest.
Del Rinne coached the Wildcats to a 38-20 win against Montgomery County Friday, Aug. 31, 1990, in the football opener.
Since that time, there have been many changes. Union’s grass turf was rejuvenated and finally replaced with turf. Rinne’s name now is on the field, which was named after the legendary coach and athletic director.
Union’s track also has gone through resurfacing.
The lighting has been upgraded and stands now sit on the visitor’s side.
Since 1990, the football Wildcats have played all home games there. The soccer Wildcats also have played there in recent years after moving from the middle school.
Over the years, Union has added the league’s biggest gym and a turf baseball/softball complex, Wildcat Ballpark.
Union Middle School’s field was replaced over the summer, giving the district another turfed venue for future games.
But, Stierberger Stadium remains one of the area’s best-known athletic complexes.
Football
Justin Grahl’s inaugural year as Union’s football head coach yielded a 6-4 record and runner-up status in the Four Rivers Conference.
Grahl’s team lost only to St. Clair in the FRC. Another big highlight was a 14-12 win over rival St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Grahl and his coaching staff have considerable work to do this fall after the team graduated 19 players, including several key starters.
“We will be a team that needs to improve each week as we gain valuable experience,” Grahl said.
At the top of the list of positions to fill is quarterback. Derek Hulsey passed for 1,928 yards and 20 touchdowns last season while earning FRC first-team honors.
Sophomore Liam Hughes and freshman Ryan Rapert both have taken a considerable amount of snaps during practices. Grahl said it was undecided which one would start following the team’s Aug. 15 scrimmage.
Matt Bray graduated after running 158 times for 1,087 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 159 yards while earning all-conference, all-district and all-area awards. He’s now playing for Missouri S&T in Rolla.
Bray’s success helped Union to become a more balanced team while still embracing spread formation basics.
Top candidates for the starting job at running back are Luke Koch and Dalton Voss. Gavin Wencker, one of Union’s top linebackers, also can run the ball.
Utilizing the spread formation, receiver always has been a crucial position for the Wildcats. Graduation losses included FRC offensive player of the year Peyton Burke and FRC first-team selection Chase Mehler.
Senior Donavan Rutledge has the most experience of any returner. He caught 34 passes for 407 yards and six touchdowns while earning FRC second-team honors.
Other receiver candidates are Nick Birke, Hayden Burke, Mason Bailey, Colton Morrow, Jayden Overschmidt and Ryan Ewald.
Three offensive linemen, Colten Duvall, Andy Morrow and Connor Ward, received postseason honors. However, all three graduated. Top candidates for the line positions include Josh Meyer, Alex Mendenhall and Brady Lause.
Union has to find someone or multiple players to fill Nic Luechtefeld’s cleats. He made 89 tackles with five sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception. Luechtefeld was on the FRC first team as well as the all-district first team.
Another graduation loss was Zac Elias, who had 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries to earn all-conference second-team honors while making the all-district team.
Candidates to fill spots on the defensive line are Meyer and Mendenhall.
Wencker, a senior, is the top returning linebacker after posting 69 tackles with 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
The Wildcats need to find players to step into spots vacated by all-conference graduates David Clark (59 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery) and Zeek Koch (58 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery).
Alton Hubbard and Voss are players who could make an impact at linebacker.
At defensive back, Union is seeking players to step up. Lost to graduation were Burke (five interceptions) and the versatile Christophe Poinsett (61 tackles, three sacks).
Union has many candidates. Rutledge, Birke, Koch, Hayden Burke, Bailey, Morrow and Overschmidt all can play defensive back.
Another main candidate at defensive back and reciever is Cameron Kriete, who is returning from a knee injury which ended his 2019 season early.
Poinsett’s graduation also leaves a large void on special teams. He returned two kicks for touchdowns and teams didn’t like kicking to him.
Union’s top kicker was Hunter Grafrath and he also graduated. Grafrath was consistent on extra points. The punting position also is open.
Assistant coaches this year are Gary Vogel, Ryan Coons, Nathan Hoskins, Bill Graft, Mike Underberg, Rick Morrow, Ben Lause and Paul Bray.
Grahl said his team learned a lot last year.
“Our biggest improvements have come in the way we practice,” Grahl said. “We have been on our entire team to raise their level of competitiveness, focus and enthusiasm in practice. We have to earn wins with the way we prepare.”
Grahl said there won’t be any easy victories.
“The entire area should be solid this season,” Grahl said. “You look at teams like Borgia and Washington as well as the entire Four Rivers Conference and there aren’t any easy wins. Teams in this area will have to bring it each and every Friday if they want to earn wins. This also gives the fans an opportunity to get out and see some great football at whatever game they choose.”
Volleyball
It will be a new start this fall for the Union volleyball program.
Khloe Getman is the team’s new head coach. A Union High School graduate, Getman takes over from Kelli Bailey, who left after five seasons to take the head coaching position at her alma mater, Bourbon High School.
“We are working with a new slate together and hope to improve in many ways, with a focus on mental toughness and tenacity on the court,” Getman said.
Getman has been on the Union volleyball staff since 2017 and also has coached at Immaculate Conception Grade School and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
In 2019, Union had a perfect storm of factors which combined in a 5-20-2 season. Between being moved up to Class 4 and losing multiple starting players prior to the start of the season, the team struggled to gain traction through the year.
And, those factors could hurt the team again this fall.
Top returning players are seniors Jaiden Powell and Emma Rinne and junior Jessica Stallmann.
Powell topped all returners with 38 kills last season and can play any front row position. Rinne picked up 160 digs.
Others with varsity experience include juniors Rachel Bolte and Aubrie Brown. Brown had 33 aces and 238 digs last year, both tops among returners.
Others on the varsity squad are juniors Sophie Eagan, Aubrie Golus and Marisa Shollenberger, and sophomores Addison Williford and Lilly Wiskur.
The unfortunate news was that senior Maddie Helling, the lone Union representative on the Four Rivers Conference team last fall, will be unable to play this season due to recovery from ACL surgery. She was hurt last winter in basketball.
Aliena King is the new junior varsity coach this fall. Elizabeth Narez returns for her second season as the freshman coach.
Softball
Union’s softball Lady ’Cats (12-12 in 2019) will have a youth movement this year, and it’s got little to do with an influx of young players.
Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said the team will rely upon the efforts of all, not just select standouts, to have success this season.
“Team effort can go a long way,” Poggas said. “ ‘Team’ is our priority this year.”
Poggas hopes this year’s team can carry on the program’s traditions.
“We just plan to play disciplined and with maximum effort,” Poggas said. “We have restructured our entire defense with the exception of third base. We’re looking to gain experience, have fun and win games along the way.”
Union has two seniors on this year’s team, Emily Lowe and Anna Scanlon.
Scanlon started last season behind the plate and Lowe played third base. Scanlon batted .213 while Lowe was a .182 hitter.
Poggas indicated Lowe is the only one of the four returning starters who will be at her position once again this fall.
Scanlon is expected to move to first base.
The other three infielders who started the final game, a district loss, aren’t back. Sydney Eads and Caroline Dunne graduated.
Two of the three outfielders, Hailey Earney (left) and Ella Wells (right), are back. Earney ended the season at .167 while Wells hit .267.
Earney, a junior, is expected to move to center field this fall. Wells, a sophomore, will play shortstop.
The biggest hole to fill likely is at pitcher. Kelsie Hardester started 21 of 22 games last season, going 11-10 with a 2.45 ERA. She struck out 197 batters over 137.1 innings.
Junior Kieley DeWitt, who started the other game, is the top candidate in the circle.
“Kieley has shown marked improvement every year since she came in and we’re really excited to see what she can do this year,” Poggas said.
Hardester also was one of the team’s top batters, hitting .389 with 10 doubles and two home runs from the leadoff spot.
Kelsey McPherson, who was a designated hitter and infielder, also graduated.
Moving into Scanlon’s 2019 position behind the plate will be junior Abigail Gilbert.
“She brings in a good bat and strong arm,” Poggas said. “She’s a great person and a great addition to the starting lineup.”
Sophomore Addy Friese is the top candidate for second base.
“She brings in solid defense and a steady bat,” Poggas said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what she can do. She is a great utility player and provides depth for us at shortstop and the outfield.”
In the outfield, juniors Logan Baeres and Alyssa Bush, sophomore Kaitlynn Turner and freshman Abby Thwing are candidates for corner outfield starting spots.
Poggas said sophomore Destiny Vlcek and freshman Rylee Machelett will be backups at pitcher.
Poggas, in her seventh season as head coach, leads an all-UHS almunae staff. Megan Griffin (2009) and Lor’e Wells (2016) are the assistants. Poggas thanked another Union alumna, Sarah Schell, for her 10 years as an assistant coach, for her service.
“We appreciate the 10 years of service she put into the UHS Softball program and we wish her the best in her adventures,” Poggas said.
Boys Soccer
There was good news and bad news for Josh Wideman’s boys soccer Wildcats.
Union went 14-8-1 last year, tying Sullivan for second in the Four Rivers Conference at 3-3. Pacific won the league at 6-0.
Wideman said the goal is to win the league title this season.
“I do feel that every year we have a chance to win the conference, including this year,” he said. “If we continue to work hard and build our skills and team game together, I think we will be very hard to beat. Our goal is to win the conference.”
The Wildcats lost nine players to graduation.
The graduates included top scorer Isaac Boboc, who moved across town to East Central College.
“We did lose nine seniors last year, but we look to be a very close-knit group that will lean on each other this year,” Wideman said.
Wideman said 29 players came out during the first week, but he is hoping to add to those numbers. If the program has 30 or more, it can play a full junior varsity schedule.
Union does have some key players returning. Jack Wagnaar netted six goals and was the team leader in assists with 10.
“Jack suffered a knee injury in the latter part of the season last year and has spent most of the offseason and over the summer recovering and building the strength back,” Wideman said.
Seniors Diego Orozco and Luke Smith both scored four goals last year. Orozco assisted on nine goals while Smith had six assists.
“Diego and Luke are the heartbeat of this team,” Wideman said. “These boys push players to get better because they themselves want to get better every day of the week.”
Isaiah Cojucaru, a junior, netted six goals last fall. He posted two assists.
“Isaiah Cojucaru should be a player to watch on the offensive of side of the ball,” Wideman said.
Evan Hall, a senior, scored five goals with six assists. Wideman called him one of the most versatile players on the team. He also backed up sophomore Cooper Bailey in goal. Bailey was 14-7-1 with seven shutouts and a 1.30 GAA.
Junior Daniel Thwing scored three goals. Wideman indicated Thwing likely will see a more defensive role this season.
Union’s graduates were Andrew Guerra, Austin Griffin, Brandon Scott, Colten Fink, Garrett Nagle, Boboc, Isaiah Hoelscher, Jacob Nowak and Ronin Straatmann. Many started for multiple years. Finding players to fill those roles will be an important task early in the season.
Top candidates include Will Herbst at a wing midfielder spot and Noah Elbert on the left side along with Thwing.
“I really think that we have a lot of the spots filled as of right now, but we know how the season goes with injuries, so we are keeping our eyes on a few players who will play both JV and varsity.”
Wideman is being assisted once again by Brady Weinhold and Andy Thwing.
Cross Country
It could be a very good year for the cross country program.
Sarah Meiners’ team returns all three state qualifiers and has 17 total runners out this season.
On the girls side, five girls return with varsity experience, including state qualifiers Anna Brakefield and Ella Coppinger.
Brakefield placed 53rd in the MSHSAA Class 3 Championships last fall with a time of 20:30.2. Coppinger was 57th in a time of 20:36.5.
Other returning girls with varsity experience are Jessi Clark, Emma Tucker and Lillie Zimmermann.
On the boys side, senior Dominick Beine is the lone returning state qualifier. He ran to 72nd in the state meet last fall, posting a time of 17:26.2.
Gabe Hoekel, Hayden Monroe and Diego Orozco also return from last year’s team.
“We have a lot of raw speed, but we tend to lose focus and endurance through miles 1.5 and 2.5,” Meiners said. “We need to focus on pushing through and maintaining a pace through those times in the race when it is hard to maintain mental focus.”
Meiners said the team’s goal is to win the Four Rivers Conference and district titles and feels the program is a few runners away from being a contender.
On the girls side, Meiners feels there will be considerable competition for the final two scoring positions.
Pushing the returners will be Kelsey Brake and Carrie Evans.
“Both show a lot of raw talent early in the season, so they will help us out a lot,” Meiners said
She also cited Olivia Mehringer as a runner who could make an impact.
On the boys side, the freshman class is strong with Lucas Hoekel, Kyle Cudney, Cole Cudney, Aidan Borgman and Austen Borgman. Any could make an impact on the varsity team.
Meiners is in her fifth season with the program and third year as the team’s head coach. Taylor Juergens will be the varsity assistant coach this fall.
Girls Golf
Matt Goddard’s team is looking forward to changes in the MSHSAA format this fall.
MSHSAA plans to add two new classes this year with the format for advancing from the district level changing. There will be no sectional round and the top 18 golfers in each district, plus ties, will advance directly to the state meet.
“That will be a huge benefit for us as a small program,” Goddard said. “In the past, we have been probably the smallest Class 2 school in our district consistently.”
As a team, Union shot 498 to place ninth in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament last year.
The good news is that three district golfers are back.
Sydney Hittson ended 47th while Skyler Traffas was 49th and Natalie Miner finished 58th. Hittson is a senior, Traffas is a sophomore and Miner is a junior.
Union’s top two district finishers, Emily Young (36th) and Josie Lause (45th), graduated.
Goddard has a young team this fall with only two seniors. Kaylee Simpson and Hittson are the two top-class players.
Juniors are Miner and Alisha Skiles.
The bulk of the team is young. Traffas leads the sophomores, who also include Hannah Gillison, Destanee Goddard, Skylur McElwain, Nicole Pope and Natalie Rice.
Freshmen are Allyson Fennessey and Jasmine Howell.