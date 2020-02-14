Jaiden Powell is making history.
The 187-pound wrestler made history Saturday as she qualified for the MSHSAA Championships. She is Union’s first-ever female state qualifier.
Powell placed fourth in her weight class to spearhead Union’s team effort at the District 2 Meet in Hillsboro.
“I was really proud of how she battled back on Saturday, and won three matches to qualify for state after she lost in the quarterfinals on Friday night,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “She showed a lot of heart and overcame a lot not just on Saturday, but all season.”
As a team, Union scored 20 points to tie for 23rd place.
Powell was the only one of Union’s seven wrestlers to advance to the state meet, which will be held in Columbia Feb. 20-22.
“I really think that she can take fourth at districts and still be top six in state because some of the toughest girls in the state were in her district,” Cranmer said. “I am excited to see her wrestle at state and try to bring back Union’s first state medal for girls wrestling.”
Powell opened by pinning De Soto’s Kaitlynn Hannah in 5:10.
In the quarterfinals, Northwest’s Olivia Buckley pinned Powell in 4:26.
From there, Powell fought back to win three matches in a row to reach the third-place bout. She pinned Harper Wood of Eureka in 2:19, and followed with and 8-5 decision over Webster Groves’ Brianna Arinze. Powell reached the medal matches with an injury default win over North County’s Brooke Bennett in 0:35.
Buckley once again pinned Powell for third place in 1:20.
Brianna Keiser (120) won twice. She opened by pinning Ste. Genevieve’s Autumn Basler in 0:37, but was pinned by Talia Lee of Webster Groves in 1:03.
Keiser edged Farmington’s Chloe Wampler, 6-4, but lost a 7-0 decision to Mehlville’s Abigail Pesselato to end the meet.
Kylee Mobley (125) won once, getting a 3:41 pin of Kirkwood’s CeCe Bartin. She lost her opener to Lindbergh’s Mackenzie Fortna in 1:26 and was pinned by Soldan’s Niyera Elisante in 3:38.
Lillie Zimmermann (115) lost both of her matches. She was pinned by Penny Zheng of John Burroughs in 2:59 and lost a 5-4 decision to St. Clair’s Lili Vernon.
Mikala Saler-Becker (142) was pinned by Seckman’s Kayla Faust in 0:51 and Lindbergh’s Katie Cockrell in 0:49.
Kimberly McBride (152) dropped pins to Adara Thompson of St. James in 1:55 and Fox’s Kacie Edster in 2:36.
Talyn St. Clair (235) had a bye to start, but lost to Poplar Bluff’s Grace Kearby in 0:59 and Cape Central’s Mackenzie Thomas in 1:43.