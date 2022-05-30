Union senior Maliyah Minor has shown the ability to take control of a match this year for the Lady ’Cats, scoring 13 goals with six assists. For that, she has been named this season’s Four Rivers Conference girls soccer player of the year.
While Union’s scoring this season has been by committee, Minor has established herself as the top goal scorer and No. 1 forward for Matt Fennessey’s league championship team.
Union has had six players score at least four goals this season with Minor leading the way. She also is tied for third on the team with six assists.
“She is the best player in the conference, hands down,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “It was a pretty short discussion when voting. She was the best player on the best team in the conference. Maliyah has had a great four years with the team and we’d love to have her for another year. Very proud of the player and person she has turned into.”
• Coach of the year — Pacific’s Dana Kelm led the Lady Indians to a second-place conference finish. The lone loss, 2-0 to Union, came under the most extreme conditions with heavy rain and wind.
“That was a little out of left field, but I will humbly accept the award,” Kelm said. “We’ve grown as a program and it reflects in our ability to play these more competitive teams. We’ve just got to keep working. This season is over, but that doesn’t mean that our athleticism stops. We’ve just got to keep building. The addition of coach (Steve) Smith this year has really helped me grow as a coach, and as a team we really came together.”
• Attacking (offensive) player of the year — St. Clair junior Kennedy Travis found the back of the net 35 times for the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs, breaking the program’s record for goals and assists in a season.
• Defensive player of the year — Union senior Aubrie Golus stepped up to anchor a Union defense which outscored the opposition in FRC games, 32-1. Heading into the district championship match, Union has outscored opponents by a 68-15 margin this season.
Besides being Union’s top center back, Golus has taken a role in corner kicks. She has scored once and assisted on six goals.
The FRC first team players are:
• Union senior forward Maliyah Minor.
• Union senior goalkeeper Sydney Ransom.
• Union senior defender Aubrie Golus.
• Pacific freshman defender Kaitlyn Payne.
• St. Clair junior defender Sammi Nickerson.
• Union senior defender-midfielder Logan Baeres.
• St. Clair junior forward Kennedy Travis.
• Sullivan junior midfielder Emma Brune
• St. Clair junior forward Izzy Tiepelman.
• Pacific sophomore forward Abby Hall.
• Union sophomore midfielder Mia Smith.
• Union sophomore midfielder Mya Minor.
Players on the second team are:
• Pacific senior goalkeeper Emmaline Steel.
• St. Clair junior utility player Autumn Morgan
• Pacific junior forward Zoey Arnold.
• Union senior defender Marisa Shollenberger.
• Sullivan freshman defender Dorie Richardson.
• Sullivan senior defender Abby Wiegers.
• Pacific sophomore midfielder Lexi Clark.
• St. Clair sophomore midfielder Audrey DeClue.
• Union junior forward Addison Williford.
• Union freshman midfielder Sophia Helling.
• Sullivan junior forward Emily Willman.
Owensville and St. James had no selections.