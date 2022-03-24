Two area golf teams opened the season Monday at the Tolton Catholic Invitational at Columbia Country Club.
Union and St. Francis Borgia Regional both opened play in the 18-hole event.
Union shot 370 as a team to finish eighth among 17 teams.
Borgia carded a team score of 378 to place ninth.
“It was great to get out and compete again for the first time since last spring,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “We were blessed with some beautiful warm, yet windy weather, which played a factor in scoring. Many players made more mistakes with some out of bounds situations, but all in all it was a good learning experience.”
Union’s Garrett Klenke finished sixth with an 18-hole score of 80, 11 strokes over par.
“Garrett played a solid round tying for sixth overall,” Goddard said. “He had some tough situations to get there and made the correct decision many times.”
Jace Pipes was next with 91, while Peyton Hall shot 98. Will Herbst was next at 101 and Colin Trybus carded a 104 round.
Borgia was led by Alex Weber, who shot 88 to tie for 18th overall.
Austin Cooper was next at 92 while Sam Tuepker ended at 95. Will Warden carded a round of 103 and Sam Holtmeier rounded out Borgia’s team at 107.
Host Tolton won the meet with a score of 307 while Hallsville’s Logan Cox was the meet medalist at 74, three strokes over par. He beat Tolton’s Christian Rischer and Chase Knorr by one stroke for the overall medalist title.
Lutheran St. Charles (334), Westran (352), Salisbury (355) and California (355) rounded out the top five.
Also finishing in front of Union were Marceline (368) and Southern Boone (369).
Borgia edged Hallsville by one stroke for ninth.