Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 6:02 pm
Union pitcher Kasey Griffin is ready for the postseason to start.
Griffin tossed a 66-pitch no-hitter Tuesday in St. Louis for the Wildcats (15-8) in a 10-0 win over St. Mary’s (4-16).
“Kasey Griffin threw a no-hitter in a six-inning game,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “He would have had a perfect game had he not hit two batters. Plus, he only threw 66 pitches.”
Over six innings, Griffin hit two batters while striking out five.
Offensively, Union scored three runs in the first, two in the third three in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Union registered 11 hits and made one of the game’s three errors.
“We hit the ball well against St. Mary’s,” Rapert said.
Will Mentz logged three singles to lead Union’s offense.
Hayden Burke and Nathan Keith each had two hits. Burke doubled.
Connor Curnutte, Karson Eads, Ardell Young and Braden Pracht each had one hit.
“Offensively, Hayden Burke had a bases-loaded double that scored three in the first to set the tone,” Rapert said.
Cooper Bailey, Mentz, Conner Borgmann and Gavin Mabe drew walks.
Borgmann also was hit by a pitch.
Noah Griffin, Eads and Curnutte each stole a base. Eads also had a sacrifice fly.
Mentz crossed the plate four times. Bailey, Curnutte, Borgmann, Keith, Mabe and Noah Griffin scored once.
Burke drove in four runs. Mentz, Keith, Eads and Young all had one RBI.
Konnor Goersch took the loss for St. Mary’s, pitching five innings. Ethan Abernathy pitched the sixth.
It was Union’s second win of the season against the Dragons. Union also won April 11, 9-6.
The Wildcats close the regular season at North County (9-8) with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
Union has been seeded sixth for the Class 5 District 5 Tournament.
The Wildcats will host No. 3 St. Francis Borgia Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the first round.
Union is one of six teams in that field which has 15 or more wins. All but two have winning records and all have won at least 10 games.
