Hang 21.
Playing at home for the first time, and with a student theme of Hawaiian shirt night, the Union boys basketball Wildcats used a 21-point run in the second half to surf past Warrenton, 83-52.
“We score a lot of points because our defense was good,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We were able to cause a lot of turnovers in transition, and some good stuff happened. We’ve got to be better in the half-court defense. That’s where they hurt us, especially in the first half. Defensively, we were really bad in the half court.”
Union improved to 3-3 with the win. Warrenton dropped to 2-4.
Leading the way for the Wildcats was senior post player Collin Gerdel, who scored 35 points on 17 baskets and one free throw.
Gerdel was able to clean up missed initial shots many times by grabbing offensive rebounds.
Rolling waves was a theme of the early part of the game. Union jumped out to a 19-5 lead before Warrenton came back to cut the gap to 32-22 after eight minutes.
Union led at the half, 46-33, and held a 53-44 advantage before starting its run with 3:57 left in the third quarter.
Union was still on its run after three quarters, leading 69-44.
Union’s pressure defense crashed on the Warriors like heavy waves. Warrenton struggled to get past the center line during that run.
The run finally ended with 6:49 to play when Warrenton’s Kolby Meine ended it, getting the Warriors out of the impact zone.
“The hope is that we can wear teams down,” Simmons said. “We go eight or nine guys deep. I thought everybody contributed tonight and did a good job. We’ve got to keep that pressure on and wear other teams down.”
Union was able to activate the running clock late in the game after both sides had gone to the benches.
Ryan Rapert was Union’s second scorer, netting 10 points.
Matthew Seely and Kaden Motley both scored eight points.
Tanner Hall chipped in with six points.
Ozzie Smith and Kaden Hughes each scored five points.
Hayden Parmenter hit a three-point basket.
Jordon Allen scored two points, and Karson Eads closed with one point.
Union hit seven three-point baskets and went 12-19 from the free-throw line.
Warrenton was paced by sophomore Troy Anderson, who scored 23 points, 21 in the first half. Anderson hit four three-point baskets.
“Anderson got loose in the first half,” Simmons said. “He’s a good player, and he got wide-open threes.”
Meine was next with nine points.
Maison Rader scored six points. Issiah Jones and Tyler Oliver each posted five points.
Joseph Evans added four points.
Warrenton hit eight three-point baskets with six of them coming in the first half. The Warriors were 8-13 from the free-throw line.