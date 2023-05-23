Union High School graduate Mason Bailey will be playing in the National Club Baseball Association (NCBA) Division I World Series in Alton, Illinois.
NCBA consists of club baseball teams at colleges and universities around the nation. These are not the varsity teams, which play in NCAA.
Bailey is a member of the Colorado Buffaloes, which enter the eight-team double-elimination event seeded fourth.
Bailey is hitting .378 for the Buffaloes with one double, 16 runs, 11 RBIs, seven walks and 10 stolen bases.
Colorado’s club team plays in the Mid-America Conference.
The Buffaloes face Florida State in the opening round May 27 at 10:30 a.m. Games are being played at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton.
Colorado will play again May 28, either at 7 p.m. (winners’ bracket) or 2:45 p.m. (losers’ bracket). The opponent will be either top-seeded Utah State or No. 8 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
On the other side of the bracket are (2) Penn State, (3) Cal Poly, (6) Louisiana State University and (7) Virginia Tech.
The tournament runs through June 1.