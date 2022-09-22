Paced by three medalists, the Union cross country team ran Saturday at the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin.
Violet Johanson (sixth) and Kelsey Brake (15th) earned medals in the Gold Division girls varsity race. Taylor Meyer (12th) earned a medal in the Gold Division varsity boys race.
Schools from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas competed in the meet.
Union placed 10th in the girls Gold Division standings with 267 points.
Leading the Lady ’Cats was Johanson, who ran to sixth place in 20:38.17.
She was the second-highest finishing freshman. Meet winner Gabbie Bishop of Providence Classical Christian Academy was the first freshman across the stripe.
Brake, a junior, was 15th in a time of 21:15.47.
Amy Schreck ran to 79th in 25:17.26.
Freshman Cordelia Schreck placed 82nd in 25:27.35.
Junior Olivia Mehringer rounded out the Union girls, placing 108th in 25:42.39.
Union ran four in the varsity Gold Division boys race.
Meyer, a sophomore, led the way with a 12-place finish in 17:12.62.
Freshman Nick Bollinger was 141st in 21:00.58.
Junior Aiden Borgmann placed 164th in 21:44.19. Thomas Crane was 182nd in 22:37.92.
There were 209 varsity boys finishers.
Running in the JV races were Gianna Schreck, Breanna Vollmer, Andie Holmes, Lucas Gremaud, Tristan Fusco and Triston Breuer.
Union graduate Dominick Beine, running for St. Mary’s of Kansas, placed 104th in the men’s college University Open 8K race in 26:51.88.