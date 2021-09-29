How fast are the Union cross country runners?
Union got the chance to show its distance running ability on the Gans Creek Course Saturday in Columbia.
The course also is the same one used for the MSHSAA Championship.
“We had outstanding competition at the Gans Creek Classic,” Union head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “The people there and pace of the race rivaled what will come at the Class 4 state meet at that same course. That being said, the competition was good for our team — it pushed them to more PRs and season bests.”
Union’s boys placed 16th in the Blue Division team standings with 450 points.
Ft. Zumwalt East was two points in front of Union, and the Wildcats placed 26 points in front of Cape Girardeau Central.
Lee’s Summit West won the division with 104 points. Park Hill South (181) and Ozark (255) were next.
Union’s top finisher was Gabe Hoekel, who placed 18th with a time of 16:43.6. He earned the team’s lone medal on the day.
“Gabe was our only medalist on either the girls or boys team at 18th place,” Hurt said. “That shows how competitive the field was.”
Will Herbst finished 36th with a time of 17:16.8.
Bryson Pickard was Union’s next runner, placing 53rd in a time of 17:31.8.
Rounding out Union’s runners were Lucas Hoekel (149th in 18:41.3), Elias Neely (230th in 19:49.6), Ty Greenwalt (260th in 20:29.3) and Tyler Lutes (272nd in 21:06.9).
On the girls side, Ella Coppinger paced the Lady ’Cats with a time of 20:26.8, good for 33rd overall. It was her second-best time of her career, Hurt noted.
Kelsey Brake was next, placing 48th in 20:45.5.
Abigail Spurgeon ended 157th in 22:49.7, a reduction of 40 seconds from her previous best time.
Emma Tucker rounded out Union’s finishers, taking 200th in 24:05.2.
“We definitely left that meet Saturday more mentally prepared for what will come at districts and state at the end of the season,” Hurt said. “At this point in the season, we keep getting better as a team, and we are still dipping into the tank. Every meet, many of them discover that they have more in them, which is right where they should be this time of year.”