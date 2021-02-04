It was a win-win day for the Union boys basketball Wildcats Saturday.
By a 64-29 score, Union snapped a two-game losing streak and was able to capture seventh place in its own tournament.
“Those are tough games,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “You get a big lead and you want to stay disciplined. You want to do things the right way. Sometimes, it’s easy to slack off because you’ve got a 30-point lead and you’re getting the shots you want while not having to do a whole lot. I thought our kids, for the most part, did a decent job of staying disciplined.”
Union improved to 8-9 with the win while Warrenton dropped to 1-10.
“We needed a win like that, so it was good,” Simmons said.
The Wildcats jumped out quickly and led 11-0 just over three minutes into the game. Union was up after eight minutes, 22-11, and continued to add to the lead from there.
“I felt like we were ready and we came out right away,” Simmons said. “We were able to get onto them.”
The Wildcats held a 43-19 advantage at the half and were up 55-29 through three quarters.
It took a bit of the fourth quarter before Union was able to activate the running clock and complete the win.
“We tried to throw some stuff at our kids where they had to think a little more,” Simmons said. “I was proud of how our kids reacted defensively.”
Matthew Seely led Union in scoring with 14 points. He was the only Wildcat to score in each of the four quarters.
Nkosi Hanley netted 13 points and knocked down one of Union’s four three-point baskets.
Liam Hughes and Tanner Hall both scored nine points. Hall hit two three-point shots. Each went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
As a team, Union was 8-11 from the free-throw stripe.
Ryan Rapert and Collin Gerdel both scored six points. Rapert was able to find teammates for easy baskets with his passing while Gerdel was a magnet for rebounds.
Mason Bailey closed with five points and Lance Corum added two points.
“We’ve got to get better for the district tournament,” Simmons said. “Moving forward, this next week is a big week for us. We’re looking forward to getting into conference play. That’s always a fun time of the year. Hopefully, we’ll get everyone back this week.”
Warrenton was paced by its freshman standout, Joe Goldsmith, who netted 14 points. He hit four of Warrenton’s six three-point baskets.
“He’s a heck of a player, and he’s only a freshman,” Simmons said. “He can shoot and get to the rim. He plays hard. He single-handedly got them back into the game.”
Andrew Cox was next with seven points. He was 1-2 from the free-throw line. As a team, Warrenton went 1-4 from the stripe.
Troy Anderson and Tyler Oliver scored three points apiece. Chase Cook netted two points.