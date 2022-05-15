Breaking its two-match losing streak, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats blasted Warrenton Tuesday on senior night at Stierberger Stadium, 8-0.
“Great bounce back win for us on senior night,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Our team really rallied after our last two losses and put on an offensive performance.”
Union improved to 14-3-1 with the win, earning some momentum heading into next week’s Class 3 District 2 Tournament. The Lady ’Cats are the top seed and will host Jefferson City (2-14) Monday to open the postseason. Kickoff is 5 p.m.
“With any luck we will be able to win a couple postseason games and continue on for our seniors a little bit longer,” Fennessey said.
Honored at the game were Sydney Ransom, Sophie Eagan, Maliyah Minor, Logan Baeres, Marisa Shollenberger and Aubrie Golus.
“No doubt we are going to miss the contributions from our six seniors as we move into next year,” Fennessey said. “They have definitely left their mark all over our program.”
Against Warrenton (5-16), Union scored four goals in each half.
Union got braces from Minor, Addison Williford and Mia Smith. The other goal was scored by Mikah Williford.
Union’s first-half goals were scored by:
• Eagan.
• Addison Williford.
• Mikah Williford.
• Minor.
Goals in the second half were scored by:
• Minor.
• Smith.
• Addison Williford.
• Smith.
Fennessey saw many positives in the game.
“Senior Sophie Eagan got us started early,” Fennessey said. “Sophie also added an assist later in the game.
“Our central midfield stepped up their game,” Fennessey continued. “I thought Jewelle Anderson and Sophia Helling played some of their better soccer. We are going to need them to be big contributors as we start postseason Monday.”
Defensively, Union was able to keep Warrenton away from the net for all 47 minutes.
“Back line held strong when tested, led by seniors Aubrie Golus and Logan Baeres,” Fennessey said. “Our senior goalkeeper Sydney Ransom was not tested during her 47 minutes”
After Monday’s game, the Union-Jefferson City winner will play the Pacific-Washington winner at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Union hosts the district championship match Friday at 6 p.m.