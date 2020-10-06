Evan Hall scored a hat trick Tuesday to lead the Union soccer Wildcats to an 8-0 Four Rivers Conference victory in St. Clair.
Union (7-2-1, 2-0) scored three goals in the first half and added five more in the second half.
St. Clair fell to 1-7 overall, 0-3 in the Four Rivers Conference.
“The boys played well but St. Clair was really looking banged up,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “We started out very strong moving the ball and getting chances but were not able to find the net.”
St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine complimented Union’s play.
“Union played well and moved the ball well,” Dildine said.
Hall, a defender, had the best offensive day.
“Evan Hall, our sweeper, played a very strong game for us offensively,” Wideman said. “Evan scored one goal in the first half from a corner that Diego Orozco received at the near post and played the ball across to Evan who found the back of the net. Evan added two more in the second half. One was from a free kick about 32 yards out and another from Daniel Thwing making a run down the left side then playing a ball to the middle where Evan had a wide-open net.”
Besides Hall’s hat trick, Union got two goals from Luke Smith and single markers from Will Herbst, Donoven Sherwood and Thwing.
Wideman said Sherwood’s goal probably was the pick of the match.
“The best goal of the day came from Donoven Sherwood,” Widemann said. “Noah Elbert received a pass from Wyatt Davis and turned facing the St. Clair’s goal. He then made a move and nutmegged a player then played a give and go with Luke Smith. Noah then played a ball over the top to Donoven who took one touch around the goal and placed the ball into an open net from a tight angle with his left foot.”
Herbst and Orozco chipped in with two assists each. Elbert, Salvador Garcia, Thwing and Jack Wagnaar each had one assist.
In goal, Ian Meyer stopped two shots in the shutout.
For St. Clair, Collin Thacker played 52 minutes in net, making 20 saves and allowing five goals.
Jensen Beckemeier played 16 minutes, making four saves and allowing three goals.
“Collin Thacker had 20 saves, another great performance by him,” Dildine said. “He will be missed next year. We got the chance to give our backup goalie Jensen Beckemeier playing time and he had four saves for us.”
Dildine said his team was a little shorthanded as well.
“We are in a funk right now that we need to pull out of,” Dildine said. “I have no doubt that we can pull out of it and win some more games. We also had two starting seniors out due to sickness which was not COVID-19 related.”