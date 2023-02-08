Offense was better than defense Friday night.
Union, which prefers high-intensity fast basketball, defeated the defensive-minded New Haven Shamrocks in Four Rivers Conference action in New Haven, 75-39.
“It’s good to finally hit some shots,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I thought one of the big differences was all of our threes came off of a pass. I thought we were doing a real nice job moving the ball and sharing it. The ball didn’t stick. We’ve got to keep building and keep doing on that. I thought we looked really good offensively.”
New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said Union earned its win.
“They’re good,” Peirick said. “They’re even better when they shoot it as well as they did. I thought if we could get them to miss some shots and get some other things go right, who knows? But, they didn’t miss many shots tonight. When it rains, it pours.”
Union improved to 13-8 overall with the victory, 3-0 in the Four Rivers Conference.
New Haven dropped to 6-13 overall, 0-3 in league play.
“I thought our kids played hard,” Peirick said. “Their pressure is a lot to deal with, especially when you’re asking the same five guys guard a really good offensive team and on the other end play against some serious pressure. There were times we did it, and other times we didn’t, unfortunately. I thought our kids battled.”
The two teams couldn’t be more different. Union, averaging 62.5 points per game, pushed early, scoring the first five points on the way to taking an 18-8 lead through one quarter.
Union had little trouble adjusting to a gym much smaller than it’s own home facility.
“I love this gym,” Simmons said. “I love small school basketball. It just reminds me of all that. There’s so much tradition here with Coach (Ray) Steinhoff’s name on the floor. It’s really a great place to play and they love their basketball here. I think they do a great job.”
At the half, Union held a 48-22 lead, and added from there. It was 71-33 through three quarters.
Union was able to play its full lineup with 11 players getting into the scoring column.
Union hit 10 three-point baskets and went 5-10 from the free-throw line.
Ryan Rapert led the way with 13 points. He hit one three-point shot and went 2-3 from the free-throw line.
Will Herbst hit three of Union’s three-point baskets while ending with 11 points.
Trent Bailey closed with 10 points, including a pair of three-point shots in the second quarter.
Liam Hughes and Hayden Burke both scored eight points. Burke hit a pair of three-point baskets.
Karson Eads hit two three-point shots for his six points.
Gavin Mabe also concluded with six points.
Kieran Wors scored five points in the second quarter. He went 3-3 from the free-throw line.
Jordon Allen netted four points.
Joseph LaParry and Cayman Eads both scored two points.
“We need to give a lot of credit to Union,” Peirick said. “They just made our lives really hard all night.”
New Haven was led by Andrew Rethemeyer, who scored 20 of his team’s 39 points. Rethemeyer knocked down nine two-point shots and went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Rethemeyer also grabbed 10 rebounds with an assist and a steal.
“He had a slow start near the beginning of the game,” Peirick said. “At the end of the game, we were force-feeding him and he was just a monster down low for us. That was a positive.”
Andrew Noelke was next with nine points. He was 3-5 from the free-throw line. Noelke snagged 12 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Emmett Panhorst and Jacob Gerdes scored three points apiece. Gerdes hit the team’s lone three-point basket.
Panhorst also had four rebounds and a steal. Gerdes added one rebound.
David Otten and Luke Strubberg both ended with two points.
Otten also had four rebounds. Strubberg had six rebounds and two assists.
Lane O’Hern added one assist.
New Haven hit six of 11 free-throw chances.
“We need to use this game as a learning experience and get better from it,” Peirick said.
Union plays a massive FRC contest Tuesday, hosting Hermann (19-3, 3-0). Heading into that game, Union and Hermann are the only teams unbeaten in league play.
The Wildcats host St. Clair (8-11, 1-2) Friday.
“Hopefully, we can build on what we did tonight,” Simmons said. “I thought we did a lot of good things and played for 32 minutes, something we haven’t done a lot this year.”
Next week, Union plays Tuesday at Owensville and Friday at Sullivan.
Union closes out the regular season at Hillsboro Feb. 21.
New Haven has two more home games. The Shamrocks host Owensville Tuesday and Sullivan Friday. The Sullivan game is New Haven’s final home contest of the season.
New Haven completes the regular season at Hermann Feb. 14 and at St. Clair Feb. 17.