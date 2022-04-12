Bitter weather appeared to bring out some of the best in the Union baseball Wildcats Thursday.
Hosting New Haven in Four Rivers Conference play, the Wildcats won, 14-3.
“We put the ball in play and made some things happen,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We were also aggressive on the bases. We still have several areas to clean up and get better at moving forward.”
Union improved to 10-0 overall, 2-0 in the Four Rivers Conference. The Wildcats host St. Clair Monday before playing a showdown against unbeaten Pacific (7-0) on the road Thursday, April 14.
New Haven dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the Four Rivers Conference.
“I was proud of the fight we put together,” New Haven Head Coach Kris Poore said. “Obviously not the result we wanted in terms of the score, but the guys worked hard to the end and chipped away through some tough weather conditions.”
Union did all of its scoring in the first three innings, starting with five runs in the first. In the second, the Wildcats added four in the second and five more in the third.
New Haven scored one run in the fourth and added two runs in the top of the fifth.
Kaden Motley paced the Union offense with three of the team’s seven hits. He homered, doubled, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in four runs.
Marshall Gebert tripled.
Conner Borgmann added a double.
Will Mentz and Karson Eads singled.
Mentz, Gavin Mabe, Gebert, Cooper Bailey and Ardell Young walked.
Coleton Anderson was hit by pitches twice. Mentz and Hayden Burke also were hit by pitches.
Mentz stole three bases while Bailey, Aaron Sterner, Anderson, Burke and Young each had one steal.
Mentz and Motley scored three runs each.
Gebert, Anderson and Sterner scored twice. Burke and Eads added one run.
Motley had four RBIs while Borgmann and Young each drove in two. Gebert, Anderson and Bailey drove in one run apiece.
Alex Kuelker started and earned the win, going 4.2 innings while allowing three runs on five hits, three walks and three hit batters. He struck out six.
“Alex came out throwing strikes and working fast,” Rapert said. “It was unfortunate that he did not get the complete game because he is a competitor and I know he wanted to finish.”
Gebert got the final out.
Will Hellmann led the New Haven offense with two of the team’s five hits.
Charlie Roth, Brandon Canania and Luke Strubberg each had one hit.
Andrew Rethemeyer walked twice. Roth walked once.
Mitchell Meyer, Canania and Hellmann were hit by pitches.
Rethemeyer, Canania, Hellmann and Roth stole bases.
Roth, Meyer and Hellmann scored the runs. Canania and Strubberg recorded RBIs.
Hellmann was the starting pitcher and he went one inning, allowing nine runs (four earned) on two hits, three walks and four hit batters.
Meyer moved to the mound and pitched three innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks. He posted two strikeouts.
“We saw some great things from a few guys like Luke Strubberg getting on base a few times and Mitchell Meyer coming in relief to help slow down their offense,” Poore said. “We also had some great contributions from other guys taking good at-bats and working deep into counts.”
Poore feels the team is improving.
“Defensively, we have some things we need to clean up, but we are confident we will get there,” Poore said. “This overall has been a tough week for us, but our group is resilient and we feel that these matchups will help us later in the season.”
New Haven-Wright City
The Shamrocks lost on the road at Wright City Tuesday, 15-0.
“We were very fortunate that we were able to get that game in the weather window like we did,” New Haven Head Coach Kris Poore said. “We’ve hit a bit of a rough patch this week playing against some very competitive teams. Though the stat line didn’t show it against Wright City, the compete level was there. We tip our caps to their guys. They hit the ball all over the field.”