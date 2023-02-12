It will all come down to Monday.
Union’s girls basketball trip to Owensville likely will decided the Four Rivers Conference race.
Union stayed perfect in league action Thursday with a 66-27 win over St. Clair. The Lady ’Cats improved to 5-0 in league contests.
“We shot it really well last night,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said.
The Dutchgirls (16-6, 4-0) won at Pacific, 46-15.
After Thursday’s win by Hermann over St. James, 54-36, no other league team has fewer than two losses.
Union can’t immediately focus on the Owensville game, however, as the Lady ’Cats have a Saturday afternoon contest against Parkway South for the championship of the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament. That game is slated to tip off at 5:30 p.m.
Union made certain there wouldn’t be a struggle against St. Clair (4-19, 0-5), scoring the first 10 points. The Lady ’Cats led after one quarter, 30-9.
Union’s onslaught included several three-point baskets. Sophia Helling scored 10 points in the opening quarter while Fallyn Blankenship netted nine. Kelsey Brake scored six, Ava Sykes added three and Ava Eagan chipped in with two points.
Emma Talleur scored five of St. Clair’s nine points.
The Lady ’Cats were up at the half, 42-15, and led through three quarters, 55-24.
Blankenship was Union’s top scorer with 21 points and she hit six three-point baskets.
Helling concluded with 19 points.
Sykes finished the game with seven points while Brake and Lucy Koenigsfeld each had six. Eagan scored three points and Mya Minor and Isabelle Gilbert scored two points apiece.
Vada Moore led the Lady Bulldogs with nine points.
Talleur was next, scoring six points.
Grace Moore, Charli Coello, Lucy Moore, Ava Brand, Emma Thompson and Rylea Black each scored two points.
St. Clair returns home to host St. James Monday.
