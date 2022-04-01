Is there any stopping the Union baseball Wildcats?
Union capped an unbeaten run through the Banks Classic Saturday, defeating Lutheran St. Charles at Wildcat Ballpark for the title, 12-2 in six innings.
Union (6-0) outscored the opponents in the four games of the event, 49-12.
“We were pretty solid defensively for most of the tournament,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “I was pleased with our aggressiveness on the bases. Hitters did their job from top to bottom and pitching was solid through four games.”
The game against Lutheran St. Charles (3-2) was the second in as many days against that foe. Union beat Lutheran St. Charles in pool play, 12-3, but Lutheran St. Charles knocked off Blue Pool winner Cape Notre Dame to advance to the finals.
The Cougars showed they were ready to play by taking the lead, 1-0, in the top of the first.
Union rallied for three runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back.
Each side scored once in the third. Union broke the game open with six runs in the bottom of the fourth and finished it on the run rule with two in the bottom of the sixth.
Marshall Gebert got the start and the win, going 3.1 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, three walks and a hit batter.
Gebert got help from the defense. The third inning ended on a double play with two Lutheran St. Charles runners being thrown out stealing on the same play. The Cougars tried to steal home on the first-and-third play, but Union instead moved to third, getting that runner caught between the two bags. The runner from first was thrown out trying to steal third on the play after taking second during the rundown.
Coleton Anderson locked down the last 1.2 frames, allowing a hit and a walk.
Lutheran St. Charles used four pitchers in the game with starter Brodi Short taking the loss.
Offensively, Union took advantage of 10 hits, seven walks and four hit batters.
Kaden Motley led the offense with two doubles.
Marshall Gebert and Ardell Young each singled and doubled.
Anderson also doubled. Will Mentz, Gavin Mabe and Karson Eads singled.
Conner Borgmann drew three walks. Mabe walked twice while Mentz and Anderson walked once.
Young, Mentz, Hayden Burke and Anderson were hit by pitches.
Young, Aaron Sterner, Mentz, Kuelker and Borgmann stole one base apiece.
Young scored two runs. Mentz, Motley, Anderson, Bailey, Eads and Borgmann each scored once.
Gebert drove in four runs. Young and Motley each drove in two. Mentz and Nick D’Onofrio each had one RBI.
“We had nine hits, and again had timely hitting,” Rapert said. “Marshall Gebert had a bases-loaded double. He also did the job on the mound striking out six, while Coleton Anderson came in and finished up the 1.2 innings.”
Max Hanlon had two of the four Lutheran St. Charles hits, including a double.
Zax Freund was hit by a pitch and stole two bases. Short also had two swipes while Jackson Kurtzeborn stole one base.