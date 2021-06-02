Is the third time the charm?
The Union girls soccer Lady ’Cats certainly hope so.
For the third time in a row, Union (24-2) has advanced to the MSHSAA Class 3 semifinals.
“This is more than what you ask for at the beginning of the season,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “You just want your team to play well and put themselves into a position to win in the postseason. To be back in the final four is an amazing feeling, especially for this group of seniors. Last year felt like it was something which was taken away from them. Otherwise, they could be going back for four years in a row.”
Union (24-2) will face Ft. Zumwalt South (20-2) Thursday in the semifinals. The 4 p.m. match will be played at Worldwide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.
The 6:30 p.m. semifinal pits St. Louis Notre Dame (21-6) against Grain Valley (21-2-1).
The third-place game will be played Thursday at 4 p.m. The title contest will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Union placed fourth in both 2018 and 2019 when the state event was played at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City. The 2020 spring season was wiped out due to COVID-19.
“It feels amazing just to be back after not having a season last year,” Union senior Emily Gaebe said. “Just coming back and making it to state again feels amazing.”
Union has utilized everyone in working its way to the state tournament.
“It feels really good because it’s my first time being a freshman,” midfielder Mia Smith said. “I wouldn’t be here without this great group of girls.”
Union’s players know the semifinal game will not be easy. Ft. Zumwalt South has been one of the state’s best teams throughout the season.
The only losses were to Lafayette (4-3) and Ft. Zumwalt West (1-0).
Ft. Zumwalt South beat Washington three times this year, twice by 4-0 scores and by an 8-0 score in the sectional round.
Washington is one of five common opponents between the two teams.
Both defeated Francis Howell Central, Lindbergh and Washington.
Ft. Zumwalt South beat Rockwood Summit, and Union lost to the Lady Falcons. Union beat Ft. Zumwalt West.
“I think Ft. Zumwalt South is a very good team,” Gaebe said. “If we can move the ball like we know how to, we can succeed in finding the gaps, and we can finish.”
Brooke Cattoor leads the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 31 goals and she also leads the team with 21 assists.
Audrey Smith has found the goal 18 times and has 14 assists.
Sophia Cross has scored 12 goals with 17 assists.
Ashley Miller has six goals and 10 assists. Mia Brown also can set up teammates with eight assists to go with four goals.
Isabel Montileone has netted seven goals. Jailyn Brownlee and Grace Faherty have scored five times apiece.
Sarah Bozeman is the top choice in net with a 10-1 record and a 1.10 GAA. However, Leigha Riley has gone 5-1 with a 0.40 GAA, and Ally Moore is perfect at 3-0 with a 0.24 GAA.
Ft. Zumwalt South defeated Parkway West in the quarterfinals, 1-0.
St. Louis Notre Dame advanced with a 5-0 win over Clayton and a 3-2 overtime victory over Windsor.
The Lady Rebels have played some common opponents with Union as well, including St. Francis Borgia Regional, Lindbergh and Rockwood Summit. Both teams beat Borgia and Lindbergh. Notre Dame beat the Lady Knights twice.
Notre Dame has two wins over Rockwood Summit, including a 3-1 win in the district championship game.
Notre Dame plays a physical style and has players capable of fighting through defenders.
Rachel Tabash leads the team with 18 goals and has added nine assists.
Anna Pagano has 15 goals and seven assists.
Payton Buck is next with 14 goals and 12 assists.
Olivia Lane has scored six times and assisted on five goals.
Five-goal scorers are Melissa Keeton, Sophie Lanzafame and Emma Selsor. Selsor has eight assists, and Lanzafame has helped on six goals.
Samantha Foppe is the top choice in net. She’s 20-6 with 12 shutouts and a 1.42 GAA.
Grain Valley is the lone team outside the St. Louis area in this year’s state tournament.
The Lady Eagles defeated Ruskin (14-0) and Fort Osage (5-0) to win the Class 3 District 14 title. In the sectional, Grain Valley shut out Camdenton, 3-0. Grain Valley then beat Platte County, 2-0, in the quarterfinals.
Kylie Barnett and Annabell Totta scored for Grain Valley in the win over Platte County. Camihle Williams earned the shutout.
The team also has Raena Childers, a University of Kansas recruit who has scored over 100 career goals.
Union is looking to continue its march through the season Wednesday.
Union’s two losses were to Rockwood Summit (3-2 in double overtime March 30) and Eureka (2-0 in the Blue Cat Cup championship game April 30).
Union has won its last nine games in a row.
Gaebe (41 goals and 10 assists) leads the offense. She’s scored 154 goals in her career and will continue playing at Saint Louis University.
Freshman Mya Minor has 15 goals and 11 assists. Senior Maddie Helling has netted 12 goals with seven assists. Junior Maliyah Minor has scored 10 goals with seven assists, and sophomore Addison Williford has scored 10 times with nine assists.
Senior Kaylee Simpson has eight goals with seven assists. Senior Emma Cloud has seven goals and 12 assists. Smith has scored five times with six assists.
Junior Sydney Ransom has stabilized the goalkeeping spot and has gone 15-1 with a 0.76 GAA and seven shutouts since taking over.
She’s had plenty of help from central defenders Helling (Indiana State) and Cloud (Arkansas State).
Others who will continue playing after this season include wingers Kaitlyn Hobson (two goals and 10 assists) at Lindenwood and Simpson at Missouri Baptist.