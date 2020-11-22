With nearly everyone returning from last year’s 20-5 team, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats are aiming at a successful campaign in 2020-21.
Union opens play at home Monday, hosting Cardinal Ritter. The varsity game should start at 6:45 p.m.
Pat Rapert’s team shared the Four Rives Conference title with Class 4 quarterfinalist Sullivan with both teams going 6-1. The Lady ’Cats also won the Lutheran South and St. Francis Borgia Regional tournament titles.
“We would like for our effort to be good every night,” Rapert said. “We would also like to have an opportunity to compete in district.”
The Lady ’Cats have plenty of returning talent for the new season.
Leading the way is senior point guard Reagan Rapert. A Woffard University recruit, Rapert averaged 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 4.6 steals per game.
She also led the team in three-point shooting, hitting 43 shots from outside the arc. At the free-throw line, Rapert knocked down 105 of 129 attempts.
Senior guard-forward Emily Gaebe was Union’s second-leading scorer at 15.2 points per game. She also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. Gaebe frequently was the fast outlet on Union’s transition offense, much like she does in soccer. Gaebe also is an NCAA Division I recruit, signing with Saint Louis University for soccer.
Julia Overstreet, another senior, averaged nine points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season. Overstreet is a proficient outside shooter, but adapted to inside play last year to help the team.
Senior guard Megan Siedhoff averaged 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal per game last winter. Like the others, she is proficient in outside shooting. She also can handle the ball.
Jessi Clark, a senior who averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, started for much of last year after Maddie Helling suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Helling, a senior who played four games while averaging four points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and two steals per game, has returned this year. Rapert sees her return as being a key to the season.
“Depth was an issue for us last year,” Rapert said. “Hopefully getting Maddie Helling back and our incoming freshmen can help with that.”
Four freshmen join the team this year. Kelsey Brake, Mya Minor, Ava Eagan and Katie Donovan are looking for playing time. Brake, Minor and Eagan are guards. Eagan and Katie Donovan are forwards.
“Kelsey will be able to handle the ball for us this year and knock down shots,” Rapert said. “Mya gives us some more quickness and defensive pressure. Ava will help us by being able to play multiple positions.”
Last year’s concerns with depth made an impact on the program.
“Because we had some depth issues, I feel like our players understand the importance of being in great shape and taking care of themselves through the course of the season,” said Pat Rapert.
Rapert knows that the Four Rivers Conference will be a tough league once again.
“I think our conference will be strong again,” Rapert said. “I think if you don’t come ready to play every night in our conference, anyone can beat anyone.”
All four freshmen also are rostered on the JV team. The junior varsity squad consists of nine freshmen this season.
Nick Kelley returns as Rapert’s assistant coach.
The team can be followed on Twitter at Union Ladycats Basketball/@LadycatsUnion.