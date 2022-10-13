Keeping eyes on the prize, the Union football Wildcats scored 47 points in the first half Friday in Owensville.
The 47-0 win put the Wildcats (7-0, 4-0) within one win of clinching at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference title.
“We’re one step closer to a conference championship,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “That’s something our kids have been working for all offseason. We’re one step closer to our goal.”
Quarterback Liam Hughes said it was a good win.
“It feels great,” Hughes said. “It’s always good to get a conference win. We’ve worked hard all week for this one.”
Grahl said Union was prepared for the contest.
“Obviously, this week we had to have a really good week of practice,” Grahl said. “Owensville is a really tough place to win. They’re a very good program. It was a good team win for us tonight.”
Union didn’t need much of a push to move to the lead. Hughes ran 60 yards on the game’s first play from scrimmage to put the Wildcats on top.
“It was a great way to start the game,” Hughes said. “We had a triple option going. It was all blocked the right way. I just took it and I was gone.”
Grahl said that was a huge play to set the tone.
“We were able to get off to some momentum early and turn the tide our way,” Grahl said. “We were able to execute from then on out in the first half. I was very pleased with the way we played in that first half and pleased with the way we finished the game.”
Union scored 26 points in the opening quarter and added 21 in the second quarter. That proved to be more than the Wildcats needed to accomplish the task.
Neither side found the end zone in the second half. Union gave its starters most of the half off. Owensville pushed deep into Union territory, but was stopped on a Joseph Zagarri interception in the end zone.
Hughes, Union’s three-year starter at quarterback, completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts for 192 yards and four touchdowns.
“We all looked good in all aspects,” Hughes said. “The offensive line blocked well. The receivers all ran crisp routes. The running backs ran the ball hard. It was a good night all-around.”
Grahl said Hughes executed.
“He’s trying to keep the game simple,” Grahl said. “We’re trying to keep the game simple for him so he can make reads and deliver the ball on time. At times tonight, he was able to do that and take advantage of some things we saw up top. It was a good night for Liam and our receivers. Our offensive and defensive lines played well. All-around, it was a very nice team win.”
Connor Curnutte had one completion for no yardage on two attempts in the second half.
Hayden Burke caught two of those touchdown passes. He had four catches for 105 yards in the game.
The other two touchdowns went to Brenden Struebbe (two catches for 43 yards) and Nick D’Onofrio (one reception for 12 yards).
Colton Morrow was the only other receiver with more than one catch. He had two receptions for 15 yards.
Garet Walbrecht had one snag for 12 yards. Ryan Rapert caught a pass for four yards and Wyatt Birke had one catch for one yard.
Hayden Parmenter was Union’s top rusher with nine carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Hughes ran twice for 60 yards and one score.
Birke had five carries for 39 yards. Burke ran once for 23 yards.
Cayden Roesch had seven rushes for four yards. Brody Sitzes ran once for four yards and Curnutte had one carry for two yards.
Luke Koch kicked three extra points and Ryan Stowe had two. Koch also had a sack, which caused a fumble recovered by Liam Chandler. Koch and Hayden Harker also recovered fumbles.
Trey Ladymon was the tackles leader with 10 total stops.
Morrow ended with nine tackles. Warren Duffer posted seven. Jake Russell and Nathan Keith each had six total stops.
The Dutchmen ran for 51 yards and passed for 70.
Conner Fisher was 10-18 for 70 yards and one interception. Adam Wilson attempted one pass.
Bryce Payne was the top receiver with eight catches for 59 yards. Blake Elliott caught pass for two yards.
Nine players ran the ball for Owensville, led by Tanner Meyer’s 24 yards on nine carries.
Logan Bailey ran three times for 12 yards.
Gabe Soest was next with a nine-yard rush. Isaiah Gates ran 10 times for eight yards. Charlie Whelan ran twice for eight yards.
Garrett Crosby carried four times for two yards. Elliott had one carry for one yard. Austin Long ran once for a two-yard loss and Fisher had a net loss of 11 yards on three carries.
Week 8
Union can clinch at least a tie for the FRC title if it can beat St. James (2-5, 0-4) at home Friday. Kickoff at Stierberger Stadium is 7 p.m.
The Tigers have beaten nonleague foes Salem and Cuba, but lost to Lutheran South, Hermann, Owensville, St. Clair and Sullivan.
Players to watch for the Tigers include quarterback Cooper Harlan, who has thrown for 582 yards and run for 139.
Cody Wilfong, a standout wrestler, gets the majority of the carries and has gained 750 yards and scored 11 rushing touchdowns.
John Altis and Carter Wilfong are top receivers and both have over 100 receiving yards this season.
Cody Wilfong, Devin Skelly and Carter Wilfong are top tacklers.
District
While Union is one of the last unbeaten teams, the Wildcats still rank third in Class 4 District 2 with 47.83 points. Union is behind St. Mary’s (6-1, 54.57) and Rockwood Summit (6-1, 51.61).
Union has a comfortable margin over the other four teams in the district, Gateway (3-4, 30.18), Windsor (3-4, 27.19), Affton (3-4, 26.1) and Pacific (0-7, 13.86).