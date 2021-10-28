It wasn’t easy.
Although the Union football Wildcats finished the regular season perfect at 9-0 overall, 6-0 following the Four Rivers Conference with a 26-21 win over Hermann Friday, the Wildcats had to sweat for the third week in a row.
“Were very excited to come out with a great team win against Hermann,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said.
The Wildcats trailed Hermann (3-6, 2-4) at Stierberger Stadium heading into the fourth quarter, 21-20.
And just like in the Owensville and St. James games, the Wildcats were able to respond to earn the victory.
Liam Hughes connected with Hayden Burke for a 24-yard pass with 9:44 to play to put Union back on top.
Although the two-point conversion attempt failed, it was enough for the Wildcats to earn the win.
“Hat’s off to Hermann for playing such a strong, physical game,” Grahl said. “They were one of the best teams we saw all year.”
The two teams played evenly for three quarters, matching scores.
In the first quarter, Hughes scored on an eight-yard run with 9:41 to play, but Kenny Hoener hit Brock Shockley for a 22-yard scoring pass with 1:03 to play. Will Herbst and Hoener kicked extra points for their respective schools, and it was 7-7 after 12 minutes.
In the second quarter, Hughes found Nick Birke from nine yards out with 10:33 to play. Parker Anderson scored from three yards out with 1:53 to go. Both extra-point kicks failed, and it was 13-13 at the half.
Union once again took the lead on a one-yard run by Hughes with 6:48 to go in the third quarter. Herbst booted the extra point.
But Hermann did even better. Hoener hit Anderson for a 35-yard pass, and Anderson then threw to Gavin Hackmann for a two-point conversion with 41 seconds left in the quarter. Hermann led, 21-20.
For the next 2:57, spanning across the quarter break, the Bearcats led until Hughes threw for his second score of the game. That proved to be enough for the win.
“To finish the season 9-0 and Four Rivers Conference champions is something special that players can remember for a long time,” Grahl said. “It is the culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication over the last 12 months.”
Statistics
Union ran for 173 yards and threw for 94.
On the ground, Wyatt Birke led Union with 19 carries for 98 yards.
Dalton Voss ran seven times for 32 yards. Luke Koch had four carries for 22 yards, and Hughes ran eight times for 21 yards.
In the air, Hughes completed seven of 13 attempts for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Burke caught three passes for 54 yards, and Nick Birke had two catches for 28 yards. Ryan Ewald caught two passes for 12 yards.
Koch paced the offense with 12 tackles, two assists, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Colton Morrow made six solo tackles with one assist.
Burke had three tackles with six assists. Others with three tackles were Eli Bray, Killian Cordia and Jayden Overschmidt. Cordia and Overschmidt each had two assists.
Voss had two tackles with three assists. Kaden Motley made two solo stops.
The Bearcats were about as balanced as team can get offensively. Hermann ran for 142 yards and threw for 141.
Hoener was the top rusher with nine carries for 48 yards. Hackmann carried the ball six times for 30 yards. Anderson was next with 11 rushes for 27 yards.
Kole Eldringhoff had five carries for 17 yards. Conner Coffey ran six times for 15 yards. Brady Grosse ran once for five yards, and Trent Lampkin had one carry for no yardage.
Four players attempted passes with Hoener going 8-14 for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Hackmann completed one pass for 11 yards, and Anderson threw once for three yards. JJ Mundwiller had an incompletion on his pass.
Anderson was the receiving leader with five catches for 96 yards. Coffey had two grabs for 12 yards.
Shockley had an 18-yard catch, Gavin Hackmann caught a pass for 12 yards, and Seth Hackmann had a three-yard reception.
Hoener was the top tackler with six stops.
Anderson had five tackles, one assist and a sack.
Coffey and Seth Hackmann each had four tackles and one assist. Gavin Hackmann made four solo tackles.
Nolan Brune ended with three solo stops and three assists.
District
Despite being the only undefeated team in Class 4 District 2, the Wildcats are not the top seed.
Although it lost to De Smet Saturday, 42-7, Vashon (with Miller Career Academy) is the top seed for the district tournament. The Wolverines (7-1) ended with 48.28 points to Union’s 46.05.
Both teams will have byes this week. Union gets the week off because Confluence Prep Academy dropped out of the postseason.
“We are excited to have a Week 10 bye to help us recover physically and mentally,” Grahl said. “We will take some time off this week to recharge the batteries and hopefully work to be at our best heading into the district semifinals.”
That means the Wildcats will host the winner of the Pacific (4-5, 28.85) against Affton (1-8, 15.26) game next Friday at Stierberger Stadium.
Meanwhile, Vashon will play either No. 4 Gateway (3-5, 25.7) or No. 5 Windsor (3-6, 23.69) in the semifinals.
The highest remaining seed will host the championship game.