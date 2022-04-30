Union’s quest for a Four Rivers Conference baseball title remained alive Monday at home.
The Wildcats knocked off the Hermann Bearcats at Wildcat Ballpark, 7-3. The game was moved to Union due to wet grounds in Hermann following heavy rain Sunday.
“We battled through it and again showed some toughness and just found a way to get it done,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said.
It was the second time this season that Union (15-0, 4-0) beat Hermann. The Wildcats also won March 19 to open the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament.
Hermann dropped to 7-8 overall, 3-2 in FRC games.
The Bearcats opened scoring with a run in the bottom of the first. Union tied it in the second, but Hermann scored two more runs in the third.
Union moved on top to stay in the fourth with four runs. The Wildcats added two more in the sixth.
Union outhit Hermann, 11-7. Hermann made three errors to Union’s two.
Hayden Burke, Kaden Motley and Coleton Anderson each had two hits for Union.
Motley had the big hit, a grand slam home run in the fourth.
Burke doubled twice.
Cooper Bailey also doubled. Will Mentz, Gavin Mabe, Marshall Gebert and Conner Borgmann singled.
Ardell Young drew two walks. Mentz and Gebert walked once.
Mentz scored twice. Bailey, Alex Kuelker, Young, Motley and Ryan Rapert each scored once.
Motley had four RBIs. Borgmann drove in one.
Mentz, Mabe and Rapert stole bases.
Mentz started and earned the win, going 5.1 innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks. He struck out seven.
Anderson tossed the final 1.2 innings for a save. He struck out two.
“Will and Coleton did outstanding on the mound,” Pat Rapert said. “We struggled at times defensively in this game with four errors.”
JJ Mundwiller had two of the Hermann hits.
Charlie Tyree doubled. Reese Rehmert, Parker Anderson, Kenny Hoener and Gavin Hackmannn singled.
Hoener and Rane Rehmert walked. Hoener stole a base.
Mundwiller scored twice and Caden Humphrey scored once. Tyree drove in two runs.
Reese Rehmert pitched the first six innings, allowing all 11 hits. Of the seven runs, five were earned. He walked three and struck out one.
Rane Rehmert pitched the final inning, walking one.
Union has to play Pacific, which also is unbeaten in league play. That tentatively has been set for May 3 at Pacific. The Wildcats are scheduled to play Owensville Thursday on the road.
Hermann still has league games remaining against Sullivan and Owensville.