Thanks to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-16 win over St. James, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats both reached a milestone and clinched a share of second place in the Four Rivers Conference.
Union finished the regular season at 20-9 overall, 5-2 in the Four Rivers Conference.
“It feels good to get another conference win,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “The girls had fun this game and we were able to get everyone in the game. Our attack was balanced, and our defense did well to keep the ball up. We were celebrating every point and working hard to build each other up, this was a great way to end the regular season and boost our confidence before heading into districts Thursday.”
Hermann went undefeated in league games at 7-0 while Union, Pacific and Sullivan each ended at 5-2.
Pacific, which beat Union in regular season play last Thursday, faced Union in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament at Rockwood Summit this Thursday.
Against St. James, Sophia Helling led the offense with 13 kills. She also had seven digs.
Josselyn Smith had seven kills, six digs, four aces and three assists.
Kirsten Bockhorst knocked down eight kills.
Marcie Keence handed out 23 assists to go with three kills, five digs and one ace.
Katherine Bolte recorded nine assists, one kill, five digs, one ace and one block assist.
Isabel Stowe had four kills, two aces, a dig and a block assist.
Katie Donovan logged three kills and two digs.
Lilly Wiskur had two kills, three digs, two aces and one assist.
Mikah Williford had four digs and two assists.
Hailey DeWitt posted four digs and one assist.
Ava Eagan had one block assist.