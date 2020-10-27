It took a massive comeback, but the Union boys soccer Wildcats secured their first outright Four Rivers Conference title since 2012 Thursday with a 3-2 win over Pacific.
“It was a good comeback,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “The boys really didn’t show their best tonight, but like all year, they found a way to win. They have done a lot of comebacks this year. They’re just working together and finding it. It was very pleasing to have them win, but they definitely came out with nerves getting the best of them early in the game.”
Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said it was a good game despite adversity.
“It was another close, tight game between us and Union,” Knott said. “It seems to always be the theme, which always makes that rivalry fun and exciting. I was pleased with the way my young guys stepped up. This has been a rough week to say the least.”
Pacific was missing six starters, and three reserves were out due to injuries and COVID-19 quarantines. That gave a number of younger players the chance to step up.
“Give Union all the credit,” Knott said. “They are a well-coached team and really earned the conference title. Their ability to keep their composure and come back was all due to their work ethic as a group.”
Union (17-3-1, 6-0) found itself behind the Indians (6-8-2), 2-0, after 9:23 of play.
Connor Higginbotham put the Indians on top with 33:09 to play in the opening half. Cade Bell doubled the lead with 30:37 remaining in the opening half.
“We came out on fire and were able to go up 2-0 from the get-go,” Knott said. “I was a little shocked myself but it was due to our active play. It seemed like we were really confusing the defense.”
Both teams were playing shorthanded due to quarantines and injuries, but Pacific was able to take advantage of some of Union’s defensive organization issues early.
“I don’t know how many times the kids ran into each other early because they weren’t communicating,” Wideman said.
And things got worse for the Wildcats. Union missed a penalty kick with 25:33 to go in the first half.
“You could see they weren’t comfortable early,” Wideman said. “We had to make some changes after the first goal. Fortunately, they were lucky to come back in the first half and tie it up. That made it a whole lot easier going into the second half.”
Union started to rally midway through the half. Will Herbst found the back of the net with 20:57 to go in the half and Isaiah Cojocaru leveled the score at 2-2 with a goal with 12:37 to go in the half.
The teams were tied at the intermission.
“We allowed them to claw back in it, tie the game up and completely steal the momentum from us,” Knott said. “We weren’t able to get anything going offensively in the second half.”
Union scored just about eight minutes into the second half, but needed help to get the ball into the goal.
Herbst took a shot which deflected off of a defender with 32:08 left in regulation. Pacific netminder Jared Hootman had no chance at making the play with the ricochet.
“You never know until it happens who is going to step up,” Wideman said. “I thought Will played hard, and Isaiah Cojocaru also played hard.”
From there, both teams had chances, but neither could find the net again.
“A win’s a win and we’re conference champs,” Wideman said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won it on our own, but we did it this year.”
The Wildcats shared the FRC title in 2018 with Sullivan and 2013 with Pacific.