Overcoming an eight-point deficit with 6:55 to play, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats rallied to win the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Tournament title Wednesday, 47-45.
“It feels awesome to be able to experience this,” Union junior Reagan Rapert, the tournament MVP, said. “I’m just glad we got the W.”
Junior Julia Overstreet, selected to the all-tournament team, agreed.
“This game should give us momentum going into the district,” Overstreet said. “It should be good.”
Union (19-4), the top seed, led 16-12 after one quarter and was up at the half, 27-25.
Rockwood Summit (22-3) found its offense in the third quarter and grabbed a 39-35 lead going to the final eight minutes. The Lady Falcons scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter. With 6:55 to play, Rapert called a timeout with Rockwood Summit leading, 43-35.
“We got down by eight at one point and I told them, we’re acting like we’re down 40,” he said. “We’re only down by eight. Chip away at this thing. I’m probably more proud of this one than any of them just because we had to come back and do that.”
Reagan Rapert added to the story.
“He said it’s not a 40-point lead, but we’re acting like it,” she said. “Just get stops, make smart decisions on offense and it will come to you.”
Taking the coach’s advice, the Lady ’Cats started to slowly chip away the lead.
And, the task was even tougher. Junior Emily Gaebe, one of the team’s leading scorers, missed most of the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury. When she struggled in the third quarter, Rapert had her sit down with sophomore Sophie Eagan taking her place.
“Emily brings us a lot of energy on defense, too,” Pat Rapert said. “A lot of times, it’s the energy she brings on defense which leads to other people’s buckets.
“We talked at halftime. It’s hard this time of the year. We want to win a ballgame, but we need her Saturday. I told her if she didn’t feel good after halftime warmups, that was it. Sophie came in and Jessi (Clark) did a nice job on top.”
With 1:32 to play, Union’s comeback paid off as Reagan Rapert knocked down a three-point basket from about three feet outside of the three-point arc, giving Union a 46-45 lead.
And that’s how it stayed through multiple possessions as both teams missed chances.
“That’s probably about as poorly as we’ve shot free throws for a while,” Pat Rapert said. “We’ve been shooting them pretty well. We missed some big ones which could have put them away, but I’ll take it.”
The game’s final point was a free throw by Union junior Megan Siedhoff with 11.9 seconds to play.
Rockwood Summit called its final timeout with 9.7 seconds and put together its final play. The Lady Falcons got the ball inside to 6-3 senior forward Jasmine Manuel as Union players moved to defend. Manuel got an initial shot and two rebound chances before Union finally gathered the ball and ran out the clock for the win.
“We had fouls to give,” Pat Rapert said. “A couple of those girls had never been in situational basketball, where you foul and learn to go for the ball. I told them to make sure to make a play on the ball.”
Overstreet agreed.
“I was so nervous,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I was just happy it ended the way it did.”
Statistics
Reagan Rapert was Union’s leading scorer with 23 points, including two three-point baskets. She was 9-12 from the free-throw line.
Picking up the secondary scoring was junior Julia Overstreet, who ended with 12 points, including three three-point baskets. She was 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Overstreet relished the chance to get back out on the perimeter. She’s played inside for much of this season.
“It’s been pretty hard,” Overstreet said. “I usually like to stay out on the perimeter. Being inside, I’ve worked really hard to be in that spot.”
Pat Rapert said it was important for Overstreet to hit those shots.
“Part of our game plan was to bring her out away from the basket,” Rapert said. “If we do that, we have penetration. When you have a girl like that who can shoot the three, they have to come out. Then Reagan got to the rim and Megan got to the rim. That was huge for us. I told her she might have to keep shooting because she may not come out. They finally had to change a little bit.”
Gaebe had seven points, five before the injury. She was 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Siedhoff scored the other five points.
For the game, Union hit five three-point shots and went 16-23 from the free-throw line.
Gaebe also made the all-tournament team.
Manuel led Rockwood Summit with a double-double, scoring 18 points with 13 rebounds.
Overstreet was one of the Union players charged with trying to slow down Manuel.
“It was a battle,” said Overstreet. “I battled my hardest through the game and tried my hardest to stay around her and keep her from scoring.”
Pat Rapert said Union was able to slow Manuel late in the game.
“I was proud of the way we rebounded the ball when it mattered,” he said. “She (Manuel) is a good player. She’s a nice-sized girl and a good athlete. They’ve got some good guard play. It’s a good win for us.”
Senior Jayla McLemore was next with eight points.
Seniors Julia Martens and Ashley Manalang scored six points apiece.
Junior Raina Bryant added four points.
Manuel and Bryant were Rockwood Summit’s all-tournament selections.