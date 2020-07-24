Rallying from a two-goal deficit, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats scored six times in a row Saturday to defeat Ft. Zumwalt North in the St. Louis Varsity Soccer Showcase in O’Fallon.
The 6-2 win allowed Union to go undefeated in the three-day event.
“It’s exciting that we got to play,” Union senior goalkeeper Hannah Olive said. “I’m sure it would have been a little more rewarding if we got to play our full season. We had a lot of potential, but we did get a little bit of closure from this, which was exciting.”
Union opened Thursday with an 8-1 win over Flyers FC and followed up with a win Friday afternoon against Sikeston, 4-1.
Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey was happy to have been able to give his team matches after the 2020 season was called off due to COVID-19, but also pondered what might have been had there been a spring season.
“We were happy with all of the girls and what they showed over the last few days,” Fennessey said. “They played really well over the last few days. That shows signs of continued success for Union soccer right now.”
Lone Perfect Team
Union was the only team in the event to win all three games. Ft. Zumwalt South and Ft. Zumwalt West both went 2-0-1, tying each other Saturday, 1-1. Ft. Zumwalt South beat Incarnate Word Academy and Helias. Ft. Zumwalt West beat Helias and Jackson.
Ft. Zumwalt East also was 2-0-1, tying Christian. Wins were over Ft. Zumwalt North and Capital City.
Incarnate Word went 2-1. Ft. Zumwalt North, Tigers FC, Capital City, Knights FC and Helias each won once. Jackson, Christian and Sikeston tied one game apiece. Flyers FC ended 0-3.
Falling Behind
Union fell behind early Saturday against Ft. Zumwalt North, and was down 2-0 at the break. Union scored six times in the second half to win it.
Ft. Zumwalt North took advantage of the counterattack for the first goal, moving swiftly down the left flank to set up the tally. The second goal was a long shot which went in under the crossbar.
Union had chances in the opening half. Mya Minor had the best Union scoring chance, but her shot was palmed away on a diving save.
Halftime Changes
“I just felt the goals they scored were a sign of us not playing together and not being organized in the back,” Fennessey said. “What we said at halftime was the goals they scored were fluky and we’re not playing to our full potential right now.”
Olive said the team made some changes.
“We went over what wasn’t working for us,” she said. “We changed things up a bit. I cleaned up my game and talked a little bit more. It helped out a lot.”
Fennessey said he knew the team would do better in the second half.
“I knew it was going to be all right,” Fennessey said. “We were going to have a better second half. We just needed to take a little better care of our passes and move off of the ball a little more. We did that and that started to open things up. We played a lot more offensive in the second half and it showed on the scoreboard.”
Union Strikes Back
The Lady ’Cats looked to their top scorer to start things up early in the second half. Emily Gaebe scored the first Union goal.
“Emily made a nice play and scored a goal,” Fennessey said. “You could just feel a change in the mood and environment.”
The equalizer came after Maliyah Minor was able to beat multiple defenders down the right side and slide it to the middle for an unmarked Addison Williford to knock it into the net.
Union moved on top with a goal from Sophie Eagan after Logan Baeres did much of the hustle work to set up the marker.
The goal of the game followed. Union earned a corner kick and Gaebe took it. Nearby fans urged her to score directly from the corner kick. While that didn’t happen, when the ball was cleared back to her outside the box on the right side, Gaebe turned and drove a high shot inside the far post to make it 4-2.
“Creativity was something that was lacking in the first half,” Fennessey said. “When we started to connect passes and move off of the ball, you would see the creative juices start flowing. It was contagious, too. One person gets it going and the rest of the team picks it up. You just build on it.”
Gaebe made it a hat trick, splitting the defense to move toward net and score.
The final goal came on a long shot by Emma Cloud, which went off of the goalkeeper and goal post.
“This was a lot of fun,” Olive said. “We got to mess around a little bit and get back to what we’re used to doing at practice. We had a lot of fun just going out there and messing with the ball again and getting something from it.”
Sikeston
In Friday’s win over Sikeston, Fennessey said Gaebe, Williford, Reagan Rapert, Cloud and Mya Minor all had a hand in the four goals.
Union captured a 4-1 victory over the Lady Bulldogs in the early afternoon match.