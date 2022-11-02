Three members of the Union cross country program will race again.
The three qualified for this Friday’s MSHSAA Class 4 Championships at Gans Creek in Columbia. The girls race will take place at 11:15 p.m. and the boys will run at noon.
Union competed in the Class 4 District 2 meet in Nixa last Saturday.
Moving to the state meet are:
• enior Bryson Pickard, fourth in the boys race in 16:26.04. Head Coach Sarah Hurt noted this was a Union 5K record.
• ophomore Taylor Meyer, 13th in the boys race in 16:59.12.
• unior Kelsey Brake finished 27th in the girls race with a time of 20:58.05.
In the boys race, Union scored 265 team points to place 10th among 17 schools.
West Plains won with 61 points while Willard was second at 77. Webb City was next at 122 points while Rolla placed fourth at 129.
Union’s other boys in the event were led by sophomore Tyler Lutes, who was 69th in 19:33.08.
Junior Thomas Crane placed 77th in 19:50.01.
Junior Aiden Borgmann ended 107th in 21:39.40.
Freshman Lucas Gremaud was 108th with a time of 21:45.18.
On the girls side, Union placed seventh with 212 team points. A total of 14 schools had enough for team scores.
West Plains won with 49 points. Rolla was next at 91. Bolivar and Webb City each scored 101 points.
Freshman Viola Johanson finished 32nd, missing a state spot by two places.
She concluded the run in 21:16.67.
Sophomore Abigail Spurgeon ran 41st in a time of 22:04.03.
Freshman Cordelia Schreck placed 54th with a time of 22:36.83.
Junior Amy Schreck ended 66th in 23:09.84.
Junior Olivia Mehringer rounded out the team with a 77th-place finish in 23:57.20.
“Kelsey Brake ran the best race all season to set herself up to qualify,” Hurt said. “She looked strong on every mile, and Nixa’s flat course was right up her alley to help her run well.
“Taylor and Bryson ran to personal records in their race,” Hurt said. “Taylor reached a goal of his to run a sub-17. He ran a great race by putting himself in the top-20 pack early on then ran to his strengths and moved up throughout every mile in the race. Bryson stayed right in the top five the entire race, which was a great strategy to execute.”
