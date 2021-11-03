Five Union High School runners will be competing Friday at the MSHSAA cross country championships.
Class 4 will be the first two races of the championships. The Class 4 boys race is set for 9 a.m., and the girls follow at 9:45 a.m.
The five — senior Gabe Hoekel, freshman Taylor Meyer, junior Will Herbst, senior Ella Coppinger and sophomore Kelsey Brake — finished in the top 30 of their respective Class 4 District 2 races last Saturday in Bolivar.
In the boys team standings, Union placed sixth among 15 teams with 150 points.
Willard was the district champion with 74 points. Webb City placed second at 79.
Others finishing in front of Union were West Plains (91), Bolivar (116) and Capital City (121).
Three Union boys qualified for this week’s MSHSAA Championships at Gans Creek in Columbia.
• oekel finished 15th with a time of 17:21.81.
• eyer was 25th in 17:50.03.
• erbst placed 29th in 17:57.80.
Junior Bryson Pickard missed qualifying by two spots, placing 32nd in 18:14.45.
Freshman Ty Greenwalt (58th in 19:39.57), sophomore Aiden Borgmann (69th in 20:27.69) and sophomore Lucas Hoekel (70th in 20:29.12) rounded out Union’s boys.
Union did not have enough runners to field a full girls team. West Plains was the district champion with 31 points, and Webb City placed second with 85 points.
Bolivar (120), Rolla (121) and Carl Junction (147) rounded out the top five teams.
Two Lady ’Cats advanced to the state meet.
• oppinger finished 12th with a time of 20:59.38.
• rake ended 28th in 21:52.64.
Union’s other runners were freshman Abigail Spurgeon (39th in 22:52.78) and senior Emma Tucker (73rd in 24:36.67).
“The course was definitely wet and ended up being a muddy mess at the end,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “For the first race, Taylor Meyer and Lucas Hoekel actually lost shoes in the mud and finished the race without one shoe. Obviously, the times were not reflected as being very fast because of these conditions, but the competition was fierce.”
Our district for both boys and girls featured 2-3 teams who will likely be on the podium at the state meet this weekend. That being said, we had some really good performances despite the conditions and 5 state qualifiers.