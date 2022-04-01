The Creek Cup, the top prize of Union’s annual boys golf tournament, is staying with the Wildcats this season.
Union won the tournament Monday at Birch Creek Golf Club with a team score of 349, led by individual champion Garrett Klenke.
“This was the first time since 2010 that a Union team and individual won the tournament,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “Garrett played a solid round with it being pretty cool and windy for the day. He was pretty consistent off the tee box, and if he did mis-hit a drive, he bounced back with a great recovery on or near the green. It is the best score he has posted in quite a while and it happening at our home course meant a lot to him. I honestly think he was more excited that we won ‘The Creek Cup’ for the first time.”
Washington placed second in the team standings with a 358.
Other team scores included Sullivan (372), St. James (380), St. Francis Borgia Regional (393), Hillsboro (418), Hermann (426), Waynesville (426), Osage (428), Pacific (432), St. Clair (463) and Owensville (446).
Klenke’s round of 75 led all golfers in the 18-hole tournament.
He outshot the runner-up, Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl, by just two strokes.
Washington’s Alex Fregalette placed third with an 83.
Union’s Jace Pipes was the fourth-place finisher with a score of 86.
“Jace played a great round also, posting a new PR and taking home some hardware for the first time in his career,” Goddard said.
Sullivan’s Kaleb White shot an 87 and finished fifth.
Hillsboro’s Jack Prince placed sixth, also with an 87.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Will Warden carded an 88 to take home seventh place.
Washington’s Jackson Straatmann finished eighth with a round of 89.
Ninth place went to St. James’ Wilson McDaniel with a 90.
Washington’s Jake Rhodes rounded out the top 10, also with a score of 90.
Peyton Hall and Will Herbst both recorded a 94 for Union.
“Peyton Hall and Will Herbst also posted a new PR, both shooting 94s which was tied for 13th overall,” Goddard said. “I am excited to see how these guys continue to improve on the season.”
Colin Trybus rounded out the Wildcats’ scoresheet with a 108.
For Washington, Haiden Bean scored a 96 and Devon Deckelman a 106.
Borgia’s other scores included a 90 for Alex Weber, 101 for Austin Cooper, 111 for Sam Holdmeyer and 114 for Lukas Etter.
Pacific was led by a 95 from Connor Bartell. Beau Anderson shot a 99. Rounding things out were Andrae Suddoth (114), Jacob Dattoli (124) and Stephen Bishop (127).
St. Clair’s group was led by a 97 from Ryan Bozada. Other Bulldogs included Erik Kennedy (111), Hayden Johnson (116), Cameron Simcox (139) and Bass Hughes (153).
“For all the guys, it did not go as expected,” St. Clair Head Coach Matt Gordon said of his team’s first outing of the season. “We will make the necessary changes and put in a lot of work to improve on yesterday’s performance. We have to learn that if we have a couple bad holes, we can’t let it ruin the rest of our round. Yesterday, we allowed that to happen and we just couldn’t get our momentum going.”
Sullivan received a 91 from Logan Watters and a 94 from Charlie Lohden. Blaine Sappington shot 100 and Easton Purvis recorded a 125.
St. James’ other scores included a 95 from Ryan Spurgeon, a 97 from Harrison Janes, 98 from Jake Wilson and 109 by Jack Marcee.
Filling out Hermann’s scoresheet were Allyson Hollorah (111), Max Miller (117), Nolan Brune (121) and Hiram Poelmann (139).
Shooting for Owensville were Brendan Decker (100), Crew Epstein (108), Tyler Perkins (112), Noah Caldwell (126) and Eli Graham (128).