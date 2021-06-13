Extending its winning streak to four games, the Union Post 297 Freshman Red team swept Rosebud Post 587 in a doubleheader Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark.
Union (9-5) won the Ninth District game, 11-1, and finished with an 8-3 victory in the second contest.
First game
In the league game, Union triumphed in six innings, 11-1.
The Reds scored a run in the bottom of the first. In the fourth, Rosebud tied it.
However, Union came back with six runs in the bottom of that inning. Union added a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to end it early on the run rule.
Union outhit Rosebud, 8-3. Post 587 made three errors.
Karson Eads went the distance for Post 297, allowing one run on three hits and a hit batter. He struck out eight.
Ardell Young and Eads both had two hits in the game. Young doubled.
Nick D’Onofrio, Eli Bray, Jake Russell and Patrick Nolan singled.
Bray drew three walks. Nathan Keith, Russell, Cole Cudney and Karson Wright each walked once.
Nolan was hit by pitches twice. Eads, Keith and Wright were hit once.
D’Onofrio stole three bases. Eads and Keith each had two steals. Bray and Russell each stole a base.
Young and Bray both scored twice. Eads, Kaden Patient, D’Onofrio, Kyle Cudney, Russell, Wright and Nolan scored once.
Nolan drove in two. Braden Pracht and Bray each had one RBI.
That set the stage for Union’s sweep in the second contest.
Second game
In the second contest, the Reds were the visiting team and opened with a run in the top of the first. Union added four more runs in the second.
Rosebud scored twice in the third, but Union scored once in the fourth. Post 297 added two runs in the fifth, and Rosebud scored once.
The game ended after the sixth inning.
The Reds outhit Rosebud, 8-3. Post 587 made three errors to Union’s one.
Dakota Kuelker pitched the first three innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. Seven of the nine outs were strikeouts.
Pracht tossed three innings, allowing one run on one hit, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out six.
Patient had two hits, including a double.
Pracht doubled.
Young, Keith, D’Onofrio, Bray and Kuelker singled.
Young and D’Onofrio walked. Pracht and Wright were hit by pitches.
D’Onofrio and Young both stole two bass. Kuelker, Patient, Pracht and Eads each had one steal.
Young and Patient each scored twice. D’Onofrio, Pracht, Eads and Kuelker scored once.
Patient posted two RBIs. Young, Bray and Gavin Smith each drove in one.
The Reds play a doubleheader at Fireman’s Park in Wentzville against Post 323 Friday. The first game starts at 6 p.m.
Union returns to action at home against Elsberry Post 226 Wednesday at 6 p.m.