Hitting the road Sunday, the Union Post 297 Freshman Red team brought home a souvenir from Hannibal — a doubleheader sweep.
Post 297 (7-5) got a 2-0 shutout against Hannibal Post 55 in the Ninth District game at Clemens Field and then won the second game as well, 8-2.
First game
Nick D’Onofrio held Hannibal to just one hit and two walks, striking out 10 in the league game.
Union did just enough offensively to support D’Onofrio, getting three runs on nine hits. Union made one error.
The Reds pushed a run across the plate in the top of the third and added two insurance markers in the top of the sixth.
Karson Eads had two hits, both singles, to pace the offense.
Karson Wright doubled. Ardell Young, D’Onofrio, Jake Russell, Braeden Pracht, Dakota Kuelker and Patrick Nolan singled.
Kuelker and Wright walked. D’Onofrio, Wright and Young were hit by pitches.
D’Onofrio stole three bases. Young had two steals. Eads, Kuelker, Nolan and Pracht each stole one base.
D’Onofrio, Pracht and Wright scored a run apiece. Eads and Keith each drove in one run.
Second game
In the second contest, Hannibal scored the game’s first run in the top of the third inning.
Union responded with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.
In the sixth inning, Hannibal scored once, and Union added three runs.
Union outhit Hannibal, 9-6. Post 297 made four errors.
Nathan Keith started and got the win for Union. Over four innings, he allowed one run on three hits and four walks. He struck out three.
Kyle Cudney pitched the final three innings, allowing a run on three hits.
Keith had three hits. D’Onofrio and Pracht both ended with two hits. Keith and Pracht doubled.
Cole Cudney and Young added singles.
Union drew nine walks. Young and Wright each walked twice. Eads, Cole Cudney, Kuelker, Kyle Cudney and Russell walked once.
Cole Cudney and Kuelker stole two bases apiece. D’Onofrio and Pracht each stole one base.
Young and Cole Cudney scored twice. D’Onofrio, Keith, Pracht and Kyle Cudney scored once.
D’Onofrio and Keith each drove in two runs. Young and Pracht had one RBI apiece.