Union Post 297’s Freshman Red baseball team came close to winning its pool Saturday in the Washington Post 218 Tournament.
Union went 1-1 in pool play, opening Friday with a 10-5 win over Kirkwood. That game marked three wins in a row for this Union squad against Kirkwood.
In Saturday’s pool finale, Union jumped out to a 3-0 lead and was up 5-1 going into the fifth inning.
Jefferson City scored five runs in the final three frames to edge Union, 6-5.
The loss put Union into Sunday’s third-place game against Eureka.
Kirkwood
By a quirk of fate, the first game of 2021 was against the same opponent in which Union ended the 2020 season.
Both sides scored once in the opening inning. Union scored a run in the top of the second, but Kirkwood took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning.
It was 5-3 for Kirkwood after three frames.
Union came back with two runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth to win the game, 10-5, before time ran out.
Nick D’Onofrio started for Union, going two innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk.
Nathan Keith was the winning pitcher, throwing the next four innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks. Keith struck out two.
Offensively, Union had 14 hits, including four doubles.
Kyle Cudney doubled twice. Eli Bray and Dakota Kuelker each had one double.
D’Onofrio posted three singles. Aaron Sterner and Keith each had two singles.
Bray added one single. Also getting singles were Braeden Pracht and Ardell Young.
Young walked twice. Cole Cudney and Patrick Nolan both walked once. Bray was hit by a pitch.
D’Onofrio stole four bases. Bray had two swipes. Eads, Kuelker, Nolan, Sterner and Young stole one base apiece.
Sterner, D’Onofrio and Bray each scored twice. Pracht, Young, Eads and Cole Cudney scored once.
Keith and Cole Cudney drove in two runs apiece. D’Onofrio, Bray, Pracht and Kuelker each had one RBI.
Jefferson City
In Saturday’s pool game, Union led 3-0 after one inning. Union scored its other two runs in the bottom of the fourth, taking a 5-1 advantage. Jefferson City scored once in the fifth, twice in the sixth and twice in the seventh to win the game.
Young started for Union and pitched 5.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Cole Cudney was charged with the loss. Over 1.2 innings, he allowed two runs on two hits and two walks.
Offensively, Union had five hits, five walks and three hit batters.
Young doubled. Eads posted two singles. D’Onofrio and Pracht each had one single.
Sterner, D’Onofrio, Pracht, Eads and Cole Cudney walked.
Kyle Cudney, Cole Cudney and Eads were hit by pitches.
Pracht stole two bases. Cole Cudney and D’Onofrio each stole one base.
D’Onofrio, Pracht, Young, Eads and Kyle Cudney scored runs. Young drove in two. Sterner and D’Onofrio each had one RBI.