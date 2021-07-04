Could it be a Union versus Union opening game in the Ninth District Freshman Legion Tournament?
Union Post 297 Freshman Blue moved to 11-12 overall, 5-3 in the Ninth District standings, with a 19-0 win over Rosebud Post 587 Wednesday at Wildcat Ballpark.
That tied the Blues with sibling Post 297 Reds going into Thursday’s final games.
The Blues were scheduled to play their final Ninth District game Thursday night against Rhineland Post 147 (1-6 in district games).
Meanwhile, the Reds played Pacific Post 320 (3-5 in league) in Thursday’s early game.
Depending upon results, it’s possible the two teams could end up playing each other in the Ninth District Tournament opening round Monday.
In Wednesday’s game, Union wasted little time in going after Rosebud. Union scored twice in the top of the first. The game originally had been slated to be played in Owensville, so Rosebud was the home team.
The Blues added one run in the second, six in the third and 10 more in the fourth. The game ended after four innings on the run rule.
Post 297 did its damage on just three hits. Union drew 20 walks with two more reaching on errors and one being hit by a pitch.
Peyton Hall took care of the pitching, earning the shutout. Over four innings, he allowed two hits and one walk and striking out eight.
Union’s hits were singles by Trenton Kossmann, Troy Simons and Parker Schrader.
Kasey Griffin and Connor Curnutte walked four times apiece. Kossmann was walked three times.
Ethan Curnutte walked twice. Presstin Bailey, Dalton Adkins, Kaleb Hoss, Alec Coombs, Sam Calkins, Jake Browne and Schrader each walked once.
Adkins was hit by a pitch.
Union runners stole 19 bases on 21 attempts with Connor Curnutte leading the way with five. Ethan Curnutte was next with three stolen bases.
Bailey, Kossmann, Hayden Parmenter and Schrader stole two bases apiece. Browne, Griffin and Hall each had one steal.
Coombs contributed a sacrifice fly.
Connor Curnutte scored four times. Kossmann crossed the plate three times.
Parmenter and Ethan Curnutte scored twice. Hall, Bailey, Simons, Adkins, Hoss, Calkins, Browne and Schrader each scored once.
Hall had three RBIs. Griffin, Coombs and Browne each drove in two runs. Kossmann, Adkins and Schrader had one RBI apiece.
Layne Evans and Landon Ely had the two Rosebud hits. Cody Perkins drew a walk. Evans and Laine Baumbach stole bases.