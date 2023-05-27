It’s all about the younger levels for Union Post 297 baseball this summer.
Union will not field a senior-level team in 2023, but will field teams at both the Junior and Freshman levels.
Drew Reed, who helped manage the Post 297 Freshmen to a Ninth District title and a second-place finish in the state tournament in 2022, will manage the 2023 Juniors with many of those same players.
Union High School assistant coaches Mike Sachs and Derek Morgan will serve as co-managers for the Post 297’s Freshmen.
The Post 297 Freshmen will begin their season May 30 in a doubleheader at Washington’s Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field with the two separate Post 218 Freshman squads.
Additional games on the Freshman schedule include:
• May 31 at Hannibal Post 55, 6 p.m.
• June 5 home vs. St. Charles Post 312, 6 p.m.
• June 8 home vs. De Soto SCMI, 6 p.m. (DH)
• June 13 at St. Charles Post 312, 6 p.m
• June 15 home vs. Hannibal Post 55, 6 p.m.
• June 20 home vs. Washington Post 218, 6 p.m. (DH).
• June 22 home vs. Elsberry Post 226, 6 p.m.
• June 27 at Elsberry Post 226, 6 p.m.
For the Post 297 Juniors, the season begins June 2-4 at the Eureka Tournament.
Also scheduled are:
• June 5 home vs. Wentzville Post 323, 8 p.m.
• June 7 home vs. Sullivan Post 18, 8 p.m.
• June 13 home vs. Elsberry Post 226, 6 p.m. (DH).
• June 19 at Hannibal Post 55, 6 p.m.
• June 20 at Washington Post 218, 6 p.m.
• June 21 home vs. St. Charles Post 312, 6 p.m.
• June 27 at Pacific Post 320, 6 p.m.
• June 28 home vs. St. Peters Post 313, 6 p.m. (DH).
The Ninth District Tournament for both levels is scheduled for July 5-9.
The Freshman (A) state tournament takes place July 12-16.
The Junior (AA) zone tournament is slated for July 13-16, followed by the state tournament for that level July 20-23.
