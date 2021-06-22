Eleven was a key number for Union Post 297 Freshmen Blues pitchers Tuesday.
That was the number of strikeouts recorded by both winning pitchers, Peyton Hall and Ethan Curnutte, in a pair of Blues (6-11) wins at Pacific Post 320 (4-5), 3-0 and 5-4.
Hall tossed a no-hitter in the first outing, but he did allow two walks and hit three batters during his seven innings.
In the rematch, Curnutte also fanned 11 but allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk in his six innings of work.
Ethan Curnutte turned things over in the seventh inning to Connor Curnutte, who recorded the save by striking out one and allowing no runs on two hits.
First game
Union pushed across the first two runs in the top of the second inning when a bases-loaded single from Kasey Griffin drove in two.
The Blues added the game’s only other run in the top of the fifth as Presstin Bailey stole second base and later scored on an error.
Union tallied six hits, all singles from Griffin, Hall, Bailey, Ethan Curnutte, Alec Coombs and Colten Fischer.
Dalton Adkins walked twice. Coombs and Bailey each drew a walk.
Bailey stole two bases. Hayden Parmenter stole one.
Beau Anderson started on the mound for Pacific. In six innings pitched, he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks, fanning three.
"Beau Anderson was a workhorse on the mound in the first game, going six strong and getting ahead in the count early and often," Post 320 Manager Ryan Bruns said. "Very proud of the way he made adjustments from his last outing. We just hit a wall offensively and struggled to piece together hits in consecutive fashion. I told the boys it’s going to take a team effort to buy into the approach we’re stressing to the boys as a staff."
Luke Gerling pitched the final inning in relief without allowing a run on one hit.
Joey Mach and Gerling reached base for Post 320 on walks.
Drew Beffa, Gerling and Logan Hanna were hit by pitches.
Mach and Cameron Reese each stole a base.
Second game
Pacific led early, 2-1 after one inning and 3-1 at the end of the second.
However, Union, now the home team in the score book, tallied four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take control.
The score remained that way until Post 320 pushed across a final run in the top of the seventh.
A pair of singles from Griffin and Connor Curnutte were the only two Union hits in the contest, but the Blues took advantage of seven free passes, including three during the fourth-inning rally.
Griffin and Jake Browne both walked twice. Coombs, Troy Simons and Parmenter each drew a walk. Parmenter was also hit by a pitch.
Parker Schrader scored two runs. Browne, Simons and Parmenter each scored once.
Griffin and Hall were each credited with an RBI.
Browne stole three bases. Coombs, Connor Curnutte, Parmenter, Schrader and Simons all stole once.
Hanna pitched the first 3.2 innings for Post 320, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and five walks, striking out two.
Mach tossed the final 2.1 innings, striking out four and allowing two unearned runs on one hit and two walks.
"Nick Bennett made a couple of fantastic plays out in center field," Bruns said. "We scored a couple runs early, but bats fell silent after that. As we embark on the latter part of the season before the district tournament, we know the potential we have when we combine the energy level and effort that I’ve seen from this team when we’re at our best. One thing is certain about this team, they aren’t going to give up on themselves and we’re going to keep coming to the park each and every day ready to battle and get better."
Gerling singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Mach doubled and drove in a run.
Beffa singled, stole a base and drove in a run.
C.J. Bibb singled, walked and stole two bases.
Trey Bibb singled.
Hanna was hit by a pitch and scored.
Anderson scored a run.
Reese stole a base and scored.
The Blues hosted Wentzville Post 323 Thursday and next take the field at home Sunday against Hannibal Post 55 in a doubleheader at 2 p.m.
The Post 320 Freshmen hosted Rosebud Post 587 Thursday and are off until June 25, when they play at Union for a doubleheader with the Post 297 Red squad starting at 6 p.m.