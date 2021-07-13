At this time of the season, things are pretty simple.
Win and advance, or lose and go home.
Playing at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Wednesday, the Union Post 297 Freshman Blue team accomplished the former in the Ninth District Tournament losers’ bracket.
Union (14-13), seeded third, knocked off fifth-seeded St. Peters Post 313 (15-15-1), 9-1.
The victory put the Blues into Thursday’s losers’ bracket contest against the Union Post 297 Red team.
St. Peters actually took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but that was the only run Post 313 ended up scoring.
Union chipped back. The Blues tied it in the bottom of the second and took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third. Union added two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and four runs in the sixth inning.
The Reds outhit St. Peters, 8-7. Post 313 made three errors in the game.
Kasey Griffin went the distance, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks. He struck out seven batters.
Offensively, Parker Schrader had three of the eight Union hits.
Connor Curnutte posted two hits. Presstin Bailey doubled. Griffin and Sam Calkins singled.
Griffin and Trenton Kossmann each walked twice. Alec Coombs walked once.
Bailey and Jake Browne were hit by pitches.
Hayden Parmenter stole three bases. Schrader had two steals, and Ethan Curnutte, Connor Curnutte and Bailey stole one base apiece.
Connor Curnutte hit a sacrifice fly.
Bailey, Schrader and Parmenter all scored twice. Coombs, Ethan Curnutte and Dalton Adkins scored once.
Connor Curnutte had three RBIs. Schrader drove in two. Bailey and Calkins drove in one run apiece.
For St. Peters, Ben Rush started and took the loss. Over 3.2 innings, he allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits, three walks and two hit batters. Rush struck out four.
Jon Jezik pitched the rest of the game, and in 2.1 innings, he allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks. Jezik struck out one.
Carson Houran and Zachary Skolnick each had two hits. Houran doubled.
Thomas Cochran, Austin Bauer and Maverick Shultz singled.
Cochran and Bauer drew walks.
Houran stole a base.
Cochran scored the run, and Shultz drove him home.