Taking a break from Ninth District action, the Union Post 297 Freshman Legion Blues split a doubleheader on the road against Eureka Post 177.
Eureka won the opener, 13-5. Union (10-12) bounced back to take the second game, 4-2.
Post 297 returns to play Ninth District foes next week. Union travels to face Rhineland Post 147 in Hermann Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. Post 297 heads to Owensville to play Rosebud Post 587 Wednesday in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
The first game of both doubleheaders will count in the Ninth District standings. Union is 4-3 in the league heading into those games.
Second game
Union won the shortened second game, which ended after the top of the fifth, 4-2.
Post 297 opened with two runs in the bottom of the first, but Eureka tied it in the second.
The Blues took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth with two more runs.
Union outhit Eureka in the game, 3-2. The Blues made two errors to Eureka’s one.
Connor Curnutte started for Post 297 and went two innings, allowing a pair of unearned runs on two hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Colten Fischer pitched the final three innings for the win. He allowed three walks and struck out one.
Two of the three Union hits were doubles. Kasey Griffin and Peyton Hall contributed those. Connor Curnutte added a single.
Connor Curnutte, Trenton Kossmann, Presstin Bailey, Ethan Curnutte, Sam Calkins and Parker Schrader walked once.
Hall and Hayden Parmenter were hit by pitches. Connor Curnutte, Kossmann and Parmenter stole bases.
Hall scored two runs. Griffin and Connor Curnutte each scored once.
Hall, Connor Curnutte and Ethan Curnutte drove in runs.
Coby Williams pitched the first 3.1 innings for Eureka, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits, six walks and two hit batters. He struck out one. Ryan Holtz got the final two outs on five pitches.
Oliver Orendain and Tristam Peck each had one hit.
Trey Hanneke, Josh West, Brendan Pletz and Eli Craft walked. Orendain and West stole bases.
Brett Barnett and Peck scored runs. Pletz had an RBI.
First game
Helped by a nine-run fourth inning, Eureka beat Union in the opener, 13-5.
Union scored first, pushing two runs across the plate in the top of the first.
Eureka cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second, and that’s how it stood until the nine-run fourth.
In the fifth, Union scored twice, but Eureka added three runs. The Blues scored a final run in the sixth.
Eureka outhit Union, 11-7. Post 177 made three errors to one for the Blues.
Griffin had two hits for Post 297. Connor Curnutte doubled. Bailey, Calkins, Schrader and Fischer singled.
Alec Coombs drew two walks. Connor Curnutte and Ethan Curnutte both walked twice.
Coombs was hit by a pitch. Fischer, Griffin and Kossmann stole bases.
Griffin, Connor Curnutte, Ethan Curnutte, Coombs and Parmenter scored.
Connor Curnutte and Bailey each had an RBI.
Ethan Curnutte pitched the first three innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit and a walk. He struck out four.
Griffin pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing nine runs (six earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Kossmann pitched 2.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and a hit batter. He struck out one.
For Post 177, Luke Fisher went six innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks. He struck out eight before leaving at the pitch limit.
Holtz pitched the final inning, striking out one.
Hanneke, Williams, George Sauer and Orendain each had two hits. Orendain and Holtz doubled. Peck and Fisher singled.
Hanneke walked twice. Williams and Fisher walked once.
Holtz was hit by a pitch. West stole a base.
Holtz, West, Fisher and Orendain scored twice. Hanneke, Williams, Sauer, Peck and Timmy Smith scored once.
Hanneke drove in three. Holtz, Peck and Orendain each had two RBIs. Williams, Sauer, Fisher and Orendain had one RBI apiece.