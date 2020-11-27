For the second time in three weeks, the Union football Wildcats will be heading to Ladue.
Union (7-4) will visit the MICDS Rams (6-0) Saturday at noon in a Class 4 semifinal.
The winner will face either Helias or Smithville Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Class 4 championship game.
For Union, it’s been the run of a generation. The Wildcats are playing in the state semifinals for the first time since 1983.
“It feels so amazing,” Union senior running back-linebacker Gavin Wencker said. “I’m so ready to play another game. I’m proud of these boys. We’ve been working our tails off all season. We’re ready for anybody.”
Union advanced to the semifinals with a 34-25 win over Festus in the quarterfinals at Stierberger Stadium last Friday. The Wildcats won the Class 4 District 2 title over John Burroughs in Ladue Nov. 14, 26-7.
“We’re going to have to play even better next week,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We keep telling the kids that there’s 16, eight and now four teams left in the state. Everybody is good. It’s going to come down to who executes the best, who is going to stay composed and who is going to have a great week of practice. We’ll let the chips fall where they may next week.”
Union has had to overcome its own issues in the postseason. The Wildcats missed the final two games of the regular season due to COVID-19 and its associated quarantines. The Wildcats then opened district play with a shutout win over Clayton, 42-0.
In the semifinals, Union trailed Sullivan, 20-7, in the fourth quarter before coming back to win, 21-20.
“We’re a resilient group,” Grahl said. “They’ve been through a lot this year. We took our lumps early. We took some tough losses early to some very good football teams. Our kids never packed it in. They believed in the program and continued to work as hard as they could. You’ve seen us mature throughout the year and turn into a pretty good football team.”
Another resilient group which has been through a lot this season is MICDS.
The Rams were prevented from starting the season until October, but opened with a 49-14 win over Lutheran South. For Union, that was Week 7 and the last time the Wildcats played until the playoffs.
MICDS beat St. Dominic in a shootout Oct. 16, 56-40.
The Rams shut down Trinity Catholic Nov. 7, 31-6, before winning the Class 4 District 3 title over St. Dominic Nov. 14, 42-6.
In Saturday’s quarterfinal game at Hannibal, the Rams won, 48-34, but not without scrambling for the win.
Hannibal took a 13-0 lead and was up at the half, 20-14.
After three quarters, Hannibal led, 34-27. MICDS scored three touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to secure the victory.
Reagan Andrew was the star of the game for the Rams. The quarterback threw for five touchdowns. For the season, he has completed 39 of 57 pass attempts for 734 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception.
Four receivers have over 100 yards for the season.
PJ Behan has caught 12 passes for 262 yards and six touchdowns. Crawford Bundy has 11 catches for 205 yards and three scores.
Steven Hall has seven catches for 144 yards and Winston Moore has caught four passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Shawn Putman and Hall are the top runners for the Rams. Putman has 41 carries for 473 yards and three touchdowns. Hall has 57 carries for 457 yard and seven touchdowns.
Andrew is capable of keeping the ball himself and has 43 carries for 240 yards and nine touchdowns.
Moore has eight carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Grant Purdy is the top tackler with 74 total stops and one sack.
Will Kacmarek has five sacks while Kai Tschudy is next with four. Jalen Pace has three sacks. Gus Baisch, Cameron Curry and Deshawn Sutton each have two sacks.
Purdy, Bobby Byrne and Dorian Reddic each have one interception.