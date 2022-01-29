Fielding two wrestlers, the Union wrestling Lady ’Cats placed 12th among 15 schools last Friday at the St. Clair Tournament.
Union ended with 23 points.
Gracie Straatmann (135) finished fifth in her weight class while Ella Purschke (141) was sixth.
West Plains was the event winner, scoring 276 points. St. Clair was second at 190 points, one in front of St. Charles.
Sullivan placed fourth at 130 points while Parkway West was fifth with 116 points.
Straatmann won three of her five bouts.
After losing to De Soto’s Riley Coleman by a pin in 5:02, Straatmann came back to pin Kylee Bell of West Plains in 0:34.
Parkway West’s Paige Wehrmeister then pinned Straatmann in 0:37.
Straatmann bounced back in the consolation bracket with pins of Wright City’s Kailin Hawn (0:23) and St. Clair’s Jossie Hopkins (0:05) to secure fifth.
Purschke was pinned by St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker in 2:54 to start the meet. After a bye, she was pinned by St. Charles’ Elizabeth Brooksher.
Purschke’s lone win was a medical forfeit over Josie Hosea.
Wright City’s Sarah Sehnert won the fifth-place bout over Purschke by medical forfeit.